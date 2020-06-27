Taylor Swift denounces 2020 census for excluding transgender, non-binary people

Taylor Swift is calling for more inclusion in the country for transgender and non-binary people.

The 30-year-old pop star was one of several celebrities to join Pride Live's Stonewall Day Instagram livestream event to speak up for LGBTQ rights.

The remote event was held in honor of the 1969 riots that took place at the Stonewall Inn, a New York City gay bar and the historical site where the gay rights movement was launched.

"I wanted to say happy Pride Month," Swift said to begin her recorded speech. "The Stonewall Inn has been such a symbol of rebellion in the face of oppression and such a safe space for people. I want to say thank you to everybody who works there, everyone who has worked there, everyone who's made it the place that it is."

Swift reminisced on her time performing at the venue, calling the people she met there "so lovely and wonderful."

She also praised the U.S. Supreme Court's June 15 ruling protecting LGBT workers from job discrimination as a "really good step forward" before raising issues with policies she believes are lacking the same support.

"The Equality Act has still not been passed and that needs to happen," Swift said.

The Grammy winner then condemned the Census Bureau for its lack of inclusion for transgender and non-binary people.

"I got my census the other day, and there were two choices for gender. There was male and female, and that erasure was so upsetting to me, the erasure of transgender and non-binary people," she said. "And when you don't collect information on a group of people, that means that you have every excuse in the world not to support them."

"When you don't collect data on a community, that's a really, really brutal way of dismissing them," she said.

Swift went on to remind viewers to exercise their right to vote.

"We need to check our absentee ballot policy in our states, and we need to make sure that we elect people who care about all communities. I love you guys so much, and I hope you have an amazing rest of Pride Month and continue fighting the good fight," she concluded.

The singer has used her public platform to become more vocal about politics. She recently ramped up her support of the Black Lives Matter movement and last week called on policymakers to make Juneteenth a national holiday.