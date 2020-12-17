Taylor Hanson, wife Natalie welcome 7th child together

Taylor Hanson's family just got a little bit bigger.

The 37-year-old musician announced via Instagram on Thursday that he and his wife Natalie have welcomed their seventh child together.

Hanson shared a sweet image of himself holding his newborn and lovingly gazing at her.

"Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020," he wrote in the caption. "7 is a beautiful number."

TAYLOR HANSON ANNOUNCES HE'S EXPECTING BABY NO. 7 WITH WIFE NATALIE

Natalie also shared a picture of the little one in front of what appeared to be a Christmas tree.

"Maybellene Alma Joy Hanson," read the post. "12.7.20."

The couple got plenty of love and congratulations from fans in the comments of their posts.

"Life is soooo beautiful and wonderous!!" wrote one. "I have no idea why this made me so gleefully emotional, but congratulations to you and your family God bless!"

YOUNGEST HANSON BROTHER ZAC INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

"Also, I LOVE the word ALMA! It means 'Soul' in Portuguese! And Joy!" said another. "May she bring you all a lot of joy!"

A third added: "Congratulations!! What a beautiful baby and beautiful name!!"

The Hanson frontman and his wife are also parents to Jordan Ezra, 18, Penelope Anne, 15, River Samuel, 14, Viggo Moriah, 12, Wilhelmina Jane, 8, and Claude Indiana Emmanuel, 1.

The "MMMBop" singer announced that he and Natalie were expecting back in September in an Instagram photo featuring the pair holding hands in a field, Natalie's growing baby bump visible.

"The best kind of unexpected," he said in the caption. "Number seven coming this December."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Natalie, 36, shared a similar image shortly afterward.

"Biggest little surprise in a long time," read her caption. "Baby number seven coming this December."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Our family is thrilled to be welcoming a new member later this year. More than ever, we are especially grateful for this fresh wave of joy," Hanson said in a statement to People magazine at the time.