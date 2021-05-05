Nick Kamen, Madonna protégé and ‘80s Levi’s model, dead at 59

Nick Kamen, "Each Time You Break My Heart" singer and Levi’s model, has died at the age of 59.

According to BBC, citing a family friend, Kamen died on Tuesday night after battling an illness.

"Each Time You Break My Heart" was released in 1986 ahead of his debut studio album the next year. The song was co-written by Madonna and songwriter Stephen Bray. "Each Time You Break My Heart" was originally written for Madonna's classic album "True Blue," but was unused, according to the outlet.

He was also famously featured in an ad for Levi’s in the 1980s. In the commercial, the heartthrob appeared in a laundromat and stripped down to his boxers before taking a seat by two adoring women.

MARIA MENOUNOS' MOTHER LITSA DIES AFTER BATTLING BRAIN CANCER: ‘CHRIST IS RISEN MOM’

The musician was only 18 when he appeared in the ad, which promoted Levi’s 501 shrink-to-fit pants.

Born Ivor Neville Kamen, the star caught Madonna’s attention soon after the ad was released, and she helped him launch his music career. She told BBC at the time that she was impressed by his "charisma" and "beautiful voice."

The song, which Madonna provided backing vocals on, peaked at No. 5 in the U.K.

‘THE RIFLEMAN’ STAR JOHNN CRAWFORD DEAD AT 75

Kamen would go on to release a handful of albums, according to the outlet. He also found success with the song "I Promised Myself" which hit No. 1 in Austria and Sweden and a cover of the Four Tops’ "Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever," which hit No. 1 in Italy.

The late Essex-born star received plenty of tributes from fellow stars online as well.

"Its heart breaking to know you are gone. You were always such a kind sweet human and you suffered too much," Madonna, 62, said on Instagram alongside several photos of the star. "Hope you are happier wherever you are Nick Kamen."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen!" wrote Boy George on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with the model.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Duran Duran shared a photo of the star and wrote on behalf of bass guitarist John Taylor: "So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen. One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met. He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him. RIP Nick."