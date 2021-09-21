Tarek El Moussa tests positive for breakthrough coronavirus case, stops production on shows

Tarek El Moussa tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, Page Six can confirm.

"He has since been doing his part to stay safe and get well by quarantining with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, both of whom are fully vaccinated," a rep told Page Six on Tuesday.

The publicist also shared that El Moussa, 40, and Young, 34, had been getting tested "multiple times a week" as they film their respective shows, "Flip or Flop" and "Selling Sunset."

"Tarek had many negative tests last week and one positive," the rep added. "Heather Rae’s tests all came back negative."

TAREK EL MOUSSA REPORTEDLY REQUESTS 'FLIP OR FLOP' CREW CHANGES AFTER CHRISTINA HAACK RANT LEAK

Production on their HGTV and Netflix shows were immediately postponed "out of an abundance of caution," we’re told.

A separate source confirmed production on "Selling Sunset" was paused and they "will be testing the entire cast and crew twice this week before resuming production."

"The couple has taken all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe," El Moussa and Young’s rep added. "Tarek is listening to the advice of his doctors and won’t be scheduled to return to filming until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete."

We’re told the real estate investor is feeling well and has no symptoms. Young also "continues to feel great and test negative."

CHRISTINA HAACK ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT TO BOYFRIEND JOSHUA HALL

El Moussa has not addressed his positive COVID-19 test himself on social media, but he recently shared Instagram Stories of himself promoting his mentorship program.

In the clips, he was dressed casually in a hat and T-shirt, and the video appears to have been taken from his home.

Young has not posted online about her fiancé contracting COVID-19 either.

However, she did wish her father a happy 75th birthday on Monday and added, "Sorry we had to postpone the celebration" without any further explanation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

El Moussa and Young are set to tie the knot soon. The couple got engaged during a boat trip to Catalina Island near Los Angeles in July 2020 after a year of dating.

The couple’s rep exclusively told Page Six that their quarantine has caused "no disruptions to their wedding plans."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

El Moussa was previously married to his "Flip or Flop" co-star, Christina Haack, who just confirmed her engagement to Joshua Hall. The exes share 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden.