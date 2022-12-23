Tamar Braxton details recent health scare, urging fans to 'please be careful'

Tamar Braxton is warning fans to be careful this holiday season after suffering a health scare.

Braxton took to Instagram to share how a day out with her friends turned into a trip to the hospital after she started experiencing flu-like symptoms.

"I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!" Braxton wrote. "I was taken to @northsidehosp and was met by the BEST nurses and doctors including @therealdrjackie to find out what’s wrong… yall, I have the FLU."

She went on to explain what she was experiencing was "worse than COVID in (her) opinion," and that she is "on 5 different medications" to combat her symptoms.

TAMAR BRAXTON SPEAKS OUT AFTER REPORTED HOSPITALIZATION: 'MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL'

After explaining what she experienced, Braxton encouraged fans to "please be careful" because she "wasn’t around a lot people and (has) NO IDEA where it came from." She advised her fans to stay home and celebrate the holidays at home because they don't want to catch what she has.

The comments section was filled with Braxton's co-stars and fans wishing her a speedy recovery and telling her she was right for warning people to be careful about what they are exposing themselves to.

YouTuber Jessie Woo commented "this year’s flu is DIFFERENT! Please take care of yourself," while her former "The Real" co-star Adrienne Bailon said she is "praying for a quick recovery!" One fan commented how sad it was she needed to "put a disclaimer about not needing attention" before saying they are praying for her.

This is not the first time Braxton has been rushed to the hospital, having been hospitalized in July 2020 after being found unresponsive by her boyfriend in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Los Angeles. In an Instagram post made at the time, Braxton mentioned she had made an "attempt to end my pain and my life."

In the same post, Braxton shared she felt "betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid," for her work not only as a Grammy-nominated artist, but also as a reality TV star who has shared her life with the public, explaining, "over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect" her story, which she didn't feel were broken.

She explained that after sending a letter to a friend of hers, asking for help, letting them know she needed a break, her "cry for help went totally ignored," and "the demands persisted."

"It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person," she wrote. "Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter."

After that experience, Braxton vowed to make her mental health a priority in her life, as to not get to that point again.

"I am learning to grow through my pain instead of looking for an escape. I'm on an irreversible path to healing, I am taking my time," Braxton said. "It is of the upmost [sic.] importance that I find my happy and my health, through professional treatment, for the sake of my whole heart, Logan, who I forgot in my moment of distress and desperation."