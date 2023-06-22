Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Sylvester Stallone's intense diet for 'Rocky III' gave him 'debilitating physical effects'

'Rocky' star recalls preparing for the hit movie and reveals his current workout routine

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin share the secret to their marriage Video

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin share the secret to their marriage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer tell Fox News Digital the secrets to their marriage and why the actor is in awe of his wife.

Sylvester Stallone put himself through an intense diet and exercise routine ahead of filming "Rocky III" in the 1980s.

Stallone recalled what he ate and drank to keep his body fat down to 2.8% as he prepared to portray Rocky Balboa fighting James "Clubber" Lang, played by Mr. T.

"My entire breakfast would be maybe two [small] oatmeal cookies made with brown rice and 10 cups of coffee because I wanted to keep my body fat down to 2.8 percent," Stallone told The Wall Street Journal.

"I was forgetting my phone number. I was eating just tuna fish. My memory was shot, it was completely gone," the actor added. "I was getting all kinds of debilitating physical effects. But it was for the cause."

SYLVESTER STALLONE DRAFTS BREAKUP TEXTS FOR HIS DAUGHTERS, WHO ‘HIGHLY SUGGEST’ THE UNUSUAL TACTIC

Rocky Balboa and Clubber Lang

Mr. T, left, and Sylvester Stallone on set of "Rocky III" in 1982. (Getty Images)

Sylvester Stallone and Mr. T

Sylvester Stallone, left, and Mr. T at a press conference for "Rocky III." (Getty Images)

These days, the 76-year-old actor focuses more on lower impact workouts.

"I’ve gone from lifting regular weights to mostly bands, cables. It’s kind of like physical therapy," he told the outlet. "So, you’re using the bar, you’re using different motions and keeping those joints moving all the time."

Over the years, Stallone has had "five back operations, two shoulders, three neck fusions, both knees," he revealed, before adding, "I’m bionic."

Stallone has also cut down on the amount of coffee he drinks.

Sylvester Stallone in 1982

Sylvester Stallone pictured in 1982, the same year "Rocky III" was released. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone

Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their three daughter star in the new reality show, "The Family Stallone." (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Stallone's latest project is not as intense as he and his family star in their own Paramount+ show, "The Family Stallone." The reality show was released on May 17, just months after Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin almost divorced.

The couple met in 1988 and married in London in 1997. Flavin filed for divorce in August 2022. She accused Stallone of engaging in the "intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate" in paperwork filed on Aug. 19.

However, by September the pair had seemingly chosen to reconcile and work on their marriage.

Sylvester Stallone and his wife

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been married since 1997. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending