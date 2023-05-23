Sylvester Stallone drafts breakup texts for his daughters, who 'highly suggest' the unusual tactic

Sylvester Stallone is a master at breakup texts, according to his three daughters.

The "Rocky" star often gives dating advice to his daughters Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet, whom he shares with wife Jennifer Flavin, and even drafts their breakup texts.

"My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives – in so many areas," Sistine revealed during an episode of the "Giggly Squad" podcast.

"In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts," she added.

Sophia followed up by encouraging girls to go to their fathers for dating advice – specifically about how to end a relationship.

"I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text because men know men," she explained. "I’m telling you."

"And they never get mad for being honest," Sophia added.

Sistine previously revealed in an interview with Fox News Digital that it's "nearly impossible" to bring a date home to meet the family, which just launched their first reality TV show with Paramount+ titled "The Family Stallone."

Flavin added, "They have to prep Sly before, like, ‘You have to say hello…’"

"I've said, 'He might not say hello, don't take offense. That's just how he works. He might grip your hand too hard…'" Sistine further explained.

"That's a total myth!" Stallone exclaimed.

"These guys are weird. I saved you," the actor later added.

Stallone and Flavin met in 1988 and married in London in 1997. Flavin filed for divorce in August. She accused Stallone of engaging in the "intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate" in paperwork filed on Aug. 19.

However, by September the pair had seemingly chosen to reconcile and work on their marriage.

"The Parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court," the order stated. "Each party is satisfied that all immediate issues have been addressed to his and her mutual satisfaction in a separately executed stipulation."

