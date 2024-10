Sylvester Stallone's daughter, Sistine Stallone, 26, wants to share her story with other women.

During a recent episode of "Unwaxed," the podcast she shares with sister Sophia, Sistine opened up about a terrifying moment she experienced in New York when a strange man followed her for multiple city blocks.

"There was this guy on a bike that just started screaming really inappropriate profanities at me, but I just kept moving. I didn’t even acknowledge it," she said on the podcast. "But he comes up behind me on his bike and puts his hands on me and that’s when I freaked out, and then he started screaming at me."

Following the man's decision to touch her, Sistine no longer felt safe, explaining that she then began to run, looking for a place to hide. He continued to follow her for three blocks and started "cutting through the crowd on his bike."

She then ran into a Sephora and was "hiding behind a makeup counter." Initially, Sistine believed she successfully "lost him" and the man had moved on. She quickly realized, however, the man was "inside the store" and "screaming at the top of his lungs, ‘You can’t hide from me b----, I will find you. I will get you.’"

"And at this point he has like five employees trying to box him out of the store," she explained. "In the middle of all of this I’m hiding in the back of the store for 15 minutes, I’m on the ground like in a bug formation. If he comes back, I’m screwed. I see four cops take him to the back of the store."

After telling her story, Sistine revealed she chose to share her experience in an effort to remind women to pay attention when walking alone, telling them "don't have your headphones in" and "don't be looking down."

Fans of the young star were quick to show their support on social media, with one person writing, "I’m horrified that this happened to you. I hope you’re OK." Another commented, "I’m so sorry that happened please get a taser or pepper spray! No one should have to go through that."

Sylvester shares Sistine, and her two sisters, Sophia, 28, and Scarlet, 22, with his wife, Jennifer Flavin. The couple got married in May 1997, and aside from a brief separation from August to September 2022, they have been together ever since. They previously dated from 1988 to 1994, reconciling later in 1995.

"I remember vividly the first time I met Jennifer," he said in an episode of "The Family Stallone," the reality show he stars in with his family. "I was in this dark restaurant, a few people. She came in and, whoa! Something happened. I just felt, like, this jolt, like – 'Oh, did we just have a minor earthquake or something?'"

He went on to say that things "happen when you least expect it" and 35 years after meeting his wife, he still considers himself to be "the luckiest son of a b---- in the world."

While promoting their reality show, the "Rocky" star's daughters explained why their dad makes it hard for them to date. Sistine and Sophia told Fox News Digital they feel the need to "prep" the men they're dating before they meet their dad.

"I've said, 'He might not say hello, don't take offense. That's just how he works. He might grip your hand too hard…'" Sistine explained.