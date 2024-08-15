Sylvester Stallone strips down to speedo in steamy throwback photo with wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone is looking back at his time with wife Jennifer Flavin fondly.

The "Rocky" star celebrated his wife’s 56th birthday with a series of throwback photos, which included the couple sizzling in matching black swimsuits.

In the carousel of photos, the last slide showed the young couple posing in front of a scenic background with clear blue water, while leaning on a metal rail.

Stallone, 78, showed off his muscular figure in nothing but a speedo, while Flavin matched her beau in a one-piece black swimsuit.

"Happy birthday to my wife, Jennifer! Myself and the children think you are absolutely amazing. We love you forever!" the "Tulsa King" actor penned in his birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram.

The first photo in the post showed Flavin sitting on her husband’s lap, as she donned a dress with a sweater draped over her shoulders. Stallone wore a V-neck knitted sweater while holding a cigar.

The second picture showed the couple holding hands on what appeared to be a beach boardwalk, as Stallone sported a black tank and shorts, and his wife wore a blue dress. The pair topped off their look with sunglasses.

"I love you more than anything in the world . . . even more than anything in the universe more than anything in the solar system." — Sylvester Stallone

Flavin additionally swooned over Stallone in her most recent Instagram post, as she wished her husband of nearly 30 years a happy birthday on July 6.

"Happy Birthday my love!! You bring so much laughter, love, adventure, and strength to our family. I’m having more fun with you now than I’ve ever had! Excited to keep loving you forever!"

In her birthday tribute, Flavin included candid photos of their daughters, Stallone all smiles with a puppy, their wedding photo, a glamorous paparazzi photo of the two and the Hollywood actor in a crisp white blazer.

Stallone shared his heartfelt sentiments and thanked his wife in the comments section on social media.

"I love you more than anything in the world . . . even more than anything in the universe more than anything in the solar system."

Stallone and Flavin met in 1988 and married in London in 1997.

The couple share three daughters -- Scarlet Rose, Sophia Rose and Sistine Rose Stallone.