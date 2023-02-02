Sylvester Stallone officially lands reality show with wife and daughters: 'The Family Stallone'

If you're wondering how Sylvester Stallone is doing, rest assured the "Rocky" actor is busy.

With three daughters and a marriage that nearly crumbled late last year, Stallone has secured a new reality show on Paramount+, "The Family Stallone."

Stallone, along with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, will be featured in an eight-part series about his life as a father.

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," a press release for the show says.

"This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."

The show will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and will air later this year.

Each member of the Stallone family was given a small biography.

"To the world, he’s the man, the myth and the legend. But to his daughters, he’s just Dad," Sylvester's bio states. "While he headlines box office smash hits, at home he is focused on building for the future and raising three independent and ambitious women."

His wife Jennifer Flavin is described as being born and bred in Los Angeles, "a savvy businesswoman" and co-owner of a wellness brand. The two, who have been married since 1997, briefly separated last August.

The couple's eldest daughter, Sophia, 26, "has no interest in following in her father's acting footsteps." However, she does host a podcast with middle child Sistine, 24.

Sistine does seem to be following in her father's footsteps. She is a model and actress "currently in development on her first feature film."

Scarlet, 20, is the youngest daughter and just moved out of her parents' home. Living in her own apartment while attending college, Scarlet has wanted to be an actress since she was a child. She appears on Stallone's new series, "Tulsa King," created by Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan is also behind Kevin Costner's smash hit, "Yellowstone."

Stallone previously defended his decision to do a reality show, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "When you’re young, you’re just haphazardly shooting wildly and hope you hit something. Now, you don’t have the luxury of missing — especially with the family and the kids.

"I find that to be my biggest regret. Everyone goes, ‘I wish I’d shown love more’ or ‘I wish I’d spent more time with the kids.’ I’m riding that boat. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do the reality show that I’ve been taking a lot of s--- for.

"This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action, and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity," he explained. "I don’t look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, ‘Oh God, you must be in [financial] trouble.’ Just the opposite."

Paramount+ also released a Super Bowl ad featuring Stallone and his three daughters. The commercial shows the actor climbing "the Sylvester Stallone face" side of a mountain as his daughters and others look on.

"Is that Dad?" his daughter Scarlett asks.

Sophia adds, "He always does this."

As their father hangs from the mountain, his giant mountain face sneezes, pushing the action star to the snowy ground. But his daughters aren't worried in the slightest.

"He's fine," Sophia says.

"He does this," Sistine says. "This is normal."