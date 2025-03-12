Sydney Sweeney, Jessica Alba shine in black and white: PHOTOS

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman stunned on the red carpet when she arrived at the premiere of her latest film, "Holland," at the South by Southwest Film Festival, in a sheer yellow- and black-striped archival Fendi dress.

The star paired the look with diamond rings and earrings, as well as a black watch and black pointed high-heel shoes. She kept her makeup simple, with a subtle lip and slightly winged eyeliner, and wore her hair in a curled ponytail, tied together with a black bow.

"WoW so beautiful, but you look more beautiful than the flowers," one fan wrote in the comments section of her recent Instagram post featuring photos from the premiere. "Such a stunningly GORGEOUS photo," another fan added.

NICOLE KIDMAN REVEALS UNEXPECTED HEALTH STRUGGLE THAT LEFT HER 'TERRIFIED' AFTER GIVING BIRTH

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba turned heads when she posed for photos in a long white coat with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, which showcased her lacy black bra and her fishnet tights with patterned designs.

The actress kept her makeup look to a minimum, opting for a subtle glossy lip and bold lashes, and wore her hair in loose curls. She kept her accessories to a minimum, going with a black purse and gold hoop earrings.

One element of Alba's look that has gotten a lot of attention is the two buttons on her coat, which, as Alba described it: "My button is a vagina. Little detail. Don't worry about it. Isn't it cool?" she can be heard saying in an Instagram video posted by Women's Wear Daily.

She posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram, and fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments. "You are aging backwards Benjamin Button!!!" one follower wrote, while another added, "Maybe the most perfect Paris outfit??"

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney wore head-to-toe Miu Miu when she arrived on the red carpet at the fashion house's show during Paris Fashion Week. She wore a black leather jacket and matching leather pleated mini skirt, with a white crop top and brown vest underneath.

The "Anyone But You" star accessorized the look with a brown and white purse, pointed black high-heels with criss-cross straps, which she paired with gray legwarmers, and a pair of brown sunglasses. In terms of other accessories, Sweeney wore a pair of half-moon earrings and a couple of gold rings.

She styled her hair in a natural half-up-half-down look, and kept her makeup to a minumum. Sweeney posted photos of the look on Instagram, captioning the series of photos, "paris for a day with @miumiu."

SYDNEY SWEENEY HITS BACK AT 'SHAMEFUL' MOVIE PRODUCER WHO SAID SHE'S 'NOT PRETTY' AND 'CAN'T ACT'

"My jaw just went 2 floors down," one follower wrote. Another added, "slay sis." while a third chimed in with "YOU ARE THE MOMENT."

Later in the evening, Sweeney changed into a black dress with white polka dots, when she attended the Miu Miu dinner party during Paris Fashion Week.

The "Euphoria" star paired the look with a black purse, sheer black tights and black heels. She also accessorized with multiple rings on each hand and a gold watch on her wrist.

She wore her hair parted down the middle, and kept her makeup look natural, with a coral lip and winged eyeliner.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Emma Stone

Emma Stone wore her version of the iconic naked dress when she walked the red carpet at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in a black slip dress with sheer lace paneling on the torso and skirt, and lace detailing throughout.

The dress also featured spaghetti straps and a thin black belt, both of which boast subtle gold detailing. She paired the dress with sheer black tights, multiple rings on each hand, gold hoop earrings and open-toed strappy black high heels.

Stone went for a more natural makeup look, with a pink lip and slightly rosy cheeks.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas posed for photos at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris in a sheer black slipdress with white floral designs embroidered throughout, which featured silver-beaded criss-cross straps across her chest.

She paired the look with a black silk robe with matching white floral designs, a black purse and black close-toed shoes, and wore her hair down in a middle part.