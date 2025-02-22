Nicole Kidman reveals unexpected health struggle that left her 'terrified' after giving birth

Nicole Kidman is speaking out about the fear she experienced when she discovered she was unable to breastfeed days after giving birth.

During a recent interview with Time magazine, the 57-year-old actress opened up about her initial struggles with nursing her newborn and how she leaned on the support of younger sister Antonia Kidman at the time.

"I was so terrified, asking, ‘What just happened? Where’s my milk?’" she told the outlet.

"I remember standing naked in the shower, and my sister helped me. She was my source of strength. She’d had five children — she had the wisdom to pass on."

The "Babygirl" star became a mom in 1992, when she and her husband at the time, Tom Cruise, adopted their daughter, Isabella Jane, now 32. Kidman and Cruise later adopted son Connor Antony, now 30, in 1995. The couple split in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

In 2008, Kidman welcomed her first biological child, daughter Sunday Rose, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban. Kidman and the country music star are also parents to daughter Faith Margaret, who was born in 2010.

Kidman's only sibling, Antonia, 54, and her late ex-husband, Angus Hawley, welcomed four children together — daughters Lucia and Sybella and sons Hamish and James. The former TV journalist and her current husband, Craig Marran, share sons Nicholas and Alexander.

Antonia, who now works as a family lawyer, has co-written parenting books, including 2009's "Feeding Fussy Kids" and 2012's "The Simple Things: Creating an Organised Home, a Happy Family and A Life Worth Living."

Kidman and Antonia share a close bond and have helped each other through difficult times, including the death of their father, Antony, in 2014, and the passing of their mother, Janelle, in September. The two also lived together with their children during the COVID-19 pandemic while Kidman filmed her Hulu TV series, "Nine Perfect Strangers," in Australia.

During a 2020 interview with Marie Claire Australia, Kidman explained how she and Antonia were sharing parenting responsibilities along with help from Janelle while Urban was working in Nashville.

"We never leave the kids. One of us is always there," she said. "When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls, and she did, and brought along her kids.

"That’s special," she said. "It’s the nature of what we’re all having to do now. You get to be commune-like, this extended family where you’re all raising each other’s kids together."

In April, Sunday and Faith made their red carpet debut with Kidman and Urban when the Oscar winner was honored at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award gala.

During her acceptance speech, Kidman thanked Urban and their daughters, referring to them as the "loves of my life."

"And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet. Tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith," she said, per People.

Kidman also shared with the outlet ahead of the event that she was thrilled to have her family from Australia, including Antonia, her husband Craig and their daughter Sybella with her to celebrate.

"It's beautiful to have a family to be able to go and want to share this with you, because you don't get to do that. A lot of the times, if you get invited to the Academy Awards, you get one ticket extra. So, the idea of being able to have your family come to something like this is really exciting," she told People.

