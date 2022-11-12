Expand / Collapse search
Sydney Sweeney rips internet trolls for tagging family in screenshotted nude scenes: ‘Disgusting’

'Euphoria' star argues people's behavior on social media is 'unfair'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Sydney Sweeney is fighting back against internet trolls.

The 25-year-old actress slammed people on the internet who took screenshots of her nude scenes in "Euphoria" and tagged her family members on social media. 

"My cousins don't need that. It's completely disgusting and unfair," the Emmy nominee said during an interview with British GQ.

Sweeney got candid about her popular role in "Euphoria" as high schooler Cassie Howard and said that the internet trolls who sent her family members the explicit photos of her on the show is an example of the sexualization women face in society.

Sydney Sweeney slammed people on the internet who took screenshots of her nude scenes in "Euphoria" and tagged her family members on social media. 

Sydney Sweeney slammed people on the internet who took screenshots of her nude scenes in "Euphoria" and tagged her family members on social media.  (FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images)

"You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing," the "White Lotus" star explained.

Despite two first-time Emmy nominations for her roles in HBO’s "White Lotus" and "Euphoria," Sweeney opened up about her experience and argued these heinous acts won’t stop her from doing nude scenes. 

Sydney Sweeney said the internet trolls who sent her family members the explicit photos of her on the show is an example of the sexualization women face in society.

Sydney Sweeney said the internet trolls who sent her family members the explicit photos of her on the show is an example of the sexualization women face in society. (Getty Images)

"I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more," Sweeney remarked.

Sydney Sweeney stars as Cassie Howard on the HBO hit show, "Euphoria" 

Sydney Sweeney stars as Cassie Howard on the HBO hit show, "Euphoria"  (Jeff Kravitz)

She continued to discuss her childhood insecurities and noted that she is constantly trying to prove to others that she is more than just her body. 

"I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracized for it," Sweeney added. 

"I was embarrassed, and I never wanted to change in the locker room. I think that I put on this weird persona other people had of me because of my body."

"I did play every sport and I studied really hard… I did everything that people wouldn’t think I would do, to show them that my body doesn’t define who I am."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

