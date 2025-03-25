Sydney Sweeney deletes kissing Instagram photo with fiancé as breakup rumors swirl

Sydney Sweeney has seemingly deleted a once "favorite" memory from her social media, and it has fans questioning the status of her relationship with fiancé Jonathan Davino.

As rumors of a breakup continue to circulate online, internet sleuths have noticed a small detail missing from the "Euphoria" actress' Instagram account.

In a celebratory New Year's post that was shared on Jan. 2, Sweeney, 27, included a photo of her and Davino, 41, kissing, with friends laughing and smiling in the background. However, the photo is no longer apart of the carousel, which includes a caption that reads, "The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite."

Representatives for Sweeney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In her latest Instagram post, Sweeney — who is currently traveling in Tanzania, Africa — posted a series of photos while on safari.

"Only up from here," she captioned the post.

Last year, Sweeney opened up about the preconceived notion surrounding her decision to be with a man 14 years her senior.

"I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard," Sweeney, who has been dating Davino since 2018, told Glamour magazine in October. "I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family."

"I would love to set the record straight," she added. "You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."

The actress told the publication that she is secure in her decisions and proud of her financial accomplishments, which include paying off her mom’s mortgage, flying her grandparents to Italy to visit her on set, and buying her uncle’s dream boat for the family lake.

However, because of her upbringing, Sweeney is not naive when it comes to maintaining financial stability.

"I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me. I’m a huge saver. I don’t just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I’m making. But I don’t think I’ll ever actually feel comfortable."

Jokes aside, Sweeney tells Cosmopolitan magazine in a recent interview that her reasoning for keeping her relationship out of the spotlight is intentional.

"I think that it’s really important to keep my personal life personal," she told the outlet. "I became an actor because I loved playing characters. I loved creating stories and jumping in and learning everything that I could about other people. I never really thought that people would be interested in Sydney. I thought that they’d want to see my character, and so I want to keep it about the work."