Suzanne Somers rocks short shorts while 'twinning' with granddaughter: 'I'm a different kind of grandmother'

Suzanne Somers wants you to know she isn't just any grandmother.

The 74-year-old actress stunned her Instagram followers this week with a jaw-dropping photo showing the "Three’s Company" star in denim short shorts, exposing much of her legs and thighs.

The photo came with even more of a shock factor given that she was standing next to her granddaughter, Camellia Somers, 25, who many believe is a spitting image of the actress.

Somers appeared confident in her youthful look and addressed it in her caption.

"Who wears short shorts? Twinning with my granddaughter @cameliasomers! 👯‍♀️ I have always told the kids, "I’m a different kind of grandmother!" she wrote on Thursday.

Days prior, Camelia shared the same photo to her account, writing, "Didn't expect to twin with my grandma when I threw on these shorts this morning. SHE'S HOT!!!!"

Somers and her granddaughter were posed on an outdoor staircase in Palm Springs, Calif. Somers rocked suede boots and a black long-sleeve shirt for the snap. Meanwhile, her granddaughter wore denim shorts and a white tank top over a bikini top.

Somers' followers couldn't get enough of the "twinning" photo and took to the star's comments to praise her for her appearance.

"That thigh master really paid off ❤️," one user wrote.

"Great genes/jeans 😂 You both look beautiful!" another Instagram user quipped.

"ABSOLUTELY Beautiful!! Your granddaughter is stunning like her GlamMa⭐⭐⭐⭐," wrote one person.

"What’s your secret to no cellulite!!!" another asked.

Back in 2020, Somers spoke to People magazine about suffering a setback when she fractured her hip. The incident happened when the private tram to her house in Palm Springs, Calif., suddenly stopped halfway up the hill.

"There was no choice but to jump," said Somers. "It was dark, and I landed very badly."

She appears to be back to her old self as the fitness enthusiast recently appeared on Heather Dubrow’s World podcast on PodcastOne where she discussed her marriage and her sex life.

Somers, 74, and Hamel, 84, have been married since 1977. And the actress shared on the podcast that because of "hormones," the two are "having a lot of sex."

"At this stage of life, most people think that’s, you know, over the hill, too much information," she explained. "But what time is it, like noon? I’ve had sex with him three times so far today. What is it about 4:30 in the morning that suddenly, there he is? I’m going, ‘Could you just wait until the sun comes up?’"

Somers also shared that date nights are essential to keeping the spark alive in one’s marriage, no matter how long it’s been.