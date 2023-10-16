Patrick Duffy honors Suzanne Somers with emotional tribute to 'Step by Step' co-star

Suzanne Somers and Patrick Duffy brought the quintessential blended American family to life as the stars of the '90s TV sitcom "Step by Step."

Duffy and Somers starred as single parents Frank Lambert and Carol Foster, who fell in love, married and joined their families together. Not only were the newlyweds starting over again as adults, they each had three children and created a new idea of family.

Somers "passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th," her representative confirmed in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years."

Duffy shared a portrait shot of the late actress and wrote that he was "stunned yesterday by the news" of her death.

"As with everyone who knew her, I was stunned yesterday by the news that my dear and deep friend Suzanne had passed. For that brief moment it was unbelievable," he posted on Instagram.

"But indeed she has passed. She beautifully passed through my life on this leg of her endless journey. My task now is to remain on the roadside as she continues on."

Duffy admitted, "Of course I will miss the phone calls, the emails, the visits, and the meals and laughter. But the dialogue of deep and thoughtful, and silly and frivolous continues.

"My conversations with her now will be held solely through my daily Buddhist practice."

He added, "I am not alone in wishing I had one more face-to-face with her and Alan, but had we had that meeting last Friday I would still be yearning for just one more today. It is the painful beauty of our present human reality.

"What strength and support I can muster I send to Alan and Bruce and her family and to her I say; When the stone of your life dropped in this pond you made quite a ripple my friend. Thank you."

Duffy and Somers starred on the ABC sitcom for six years before it moved to CBS for one season, and finally ended its run in 1998.

Somers was diagnosed with cancer twice before. She suffered skin cancer in her 30s and breast cancer in her 50s.

In July, the "Three's Company" star revealed to Fox News Digital that her breast cancer had returned.

"I have been living with cancer for decades now, using the best of alternative and conventional medicine to keep it at bay. Every time that little f---er pops up, I continue to bat it back," she said.

Her rep confirmed with Fox News Digital on Sunday: "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.

"A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month."

Somers married her second husband, television host Alan Hamel, in 1977. She regularly discussed their loving relationship with each other.

In addition to son Bruce, they have three granddaughters: Camelia, Violet and Daisy.