Supermodels Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and more join Kim Kardashian in latest Skims campaign

The beauty mogul shared a few pictures of the ‘iconic’ moment on social media

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Kim Kardashian featured a few legendary supermodels in her latest Skims campaign. 

On Monday, the 41-year-old shared images to social media posing alongside Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candace Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio in her "Fits Everybody" underwear collection. 

"Ok so I wasn’t supposed to be in this Skims campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic," Kardashian captioned the images on Twitter. 

Kardashian also uploaded a picture of the models, saying, "Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection." 

Swanepoel, 33, and Ambrosio, 40, made their name in the modeling world by being two of the biggest stars in "Victoria Secret’s" angel history. Klum, 48, has a long history in the modeling world, stemming from the late 90s when she shot for the cover of "Sports Illustrated" and later was the first German model to become a "Victoria’s Secret" angel. 

Klum took to Instagram on Monday morning and shared that she had a "blast" and went on to add, "It has been a while since we were all together so it was so special to be reunited."

In a press release by Skims, Kardashian "selected all four household names to star in the campaign showcasing the models’ strength, energy, and everlasting allure with imagery that reflects the group’s enduring legacies."

The campaign "salutes strong, powerful women, highlighting the high fashion collective’s prestige in shapewear pieces that make all women feel like icons."

Kim Kardashian has done a number of Skims photoshoots, including one with the Olympic athletes. 

Although this is the first time Kardashian has selected these four supermodels to star in a Skims campaign, she has selected other icons to shoot a campaign, including her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox, Kate Moss, and the Olympic Paralympic athletes.

