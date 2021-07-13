Kim Kardashian reveals Kate Moss as star of new SKIMS campaign with topless photo: 'She is the fashion icon'

Model Kate Moss appeared as the newest face of Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS.

Moss posed topless for the ad campaign, which was released Tuesday.

"I've been a fan of SKIMS since day one," Moss said in a statement, according to People magazine. "What Kim is doing with the brand is so fresh and modern, making underwear women actually want and that fits perfectly."

Kardashian said she was "honored" to feature Moss as the face of the brand.

"I first met Kate in 2014 through [designer] Riccardo Tisci and was instantly struck by her cheeky humor, authentic and classic beauty — we've been friends ever since," Kardashian said in a statement.

"She is THE fashion icon, defining whole generations of culture and style and I am honored to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer!"

Kardashian and Moss were spotted in Rome at the end of June. It's unclear if the trip was connected to Moss' debut as the newest SKIMS ambassador.

SKIMS recently made headlines after Kardashian revealed the brand was outfitting all of the USA female athletes for the Tokyo Olympics with SKIMS undergarments, loungewear and sleepwear.

All 626 athletes will receive the full collection.

Kardashian released a statement about the news on her Instagram.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied."