Supermodel Helena Christensen takes icy plunge to celebrate 55th birthday

Helena Christensen had a cold start to her 55th birthday.

The '90s supermodel took to Instagram to share snaps from her big day, which was on Christmas day. She celebrated with her family, including son Mingus Reedus, 24.

"Birthday chills w my family," Christensen captioned her post. She was seen jumping off of a dock into what appeared to be freezing cold water. Although Helena didn't reveal exactly where the icy plunge was taken, she did upload a selfie on her Instagram story with "love you Copenhagen" written on top.

Julianne Moore wished her well on her birthday, commenting, "Happy birthday my queen. I love you." Claudia Schiffer commented with three red heart emojis.

It appears Helena is sticking to tradition. In 2022, Christensen shared moments from her 54th birthday when she took a cold dip in a strapless swimsuit. This year, Christen wore a colorful, one-piece suit.

In the photos, which were shared on Instagram on Dec. 26, Christensen unzipped her one-piece, revealing a plunging neckline, and wore her signature bright red lipstick.

The model shared a photo of her mother, Elsa Christensen, inside a tin pool and her son, Mingus, giving her a hug. Helena shares her son from a past relationship with "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus.

Prior to her birthday and holiday celebrations, Christensen enjoyed a girls' night out with Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Victoria Beckham.

All four of the iconic women wore gowns. Crawford and Christensen wore black looks with Turlington sticking to neutral colors in a black and white patterned dress. Beckham wore a violet dress that accentuated her waist.