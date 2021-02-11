Helena Christensen heats up Instagram with bikini photo in the snow: 'Ice hole search'

Helena Christensen is having a blast in the snow.

The supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 52, took to Instagram on Wednesday to document her recent adventures.

"Ice hole search," the model simply captioned the carousel of bikini-clad photos.

In the first picture, Christensen is seen rocking a purple two-piece while balancing her bare feet in the snow.

The second picture sees the model playing by water as her Australian shepherd, Kuma, is spotted getting cozy in the snow.

The picture was a big hit among Christensen’s 783,000 followers — receiving over 40,000 likes and praise from fans and celebrities in the process.

"I’m not sure if that’s the secret to staying eternally young, but WOW! You look GREAT!" one commenter wrote.

Another user asked Christensen, "Why do you do this? Brrr," to which the model responded, "Health benefits are huge but most of all, I friggen love it."

Model Naomi Campbell and Hole vocalist Courtney Love all left a multitude of heart and fire emojis in praise of the model’s snowy flicks.

In December, the 52-year-old model graced the pages of Victoria's Secret's 2020 holiday campaign more than two decades after making her runway debut in 1996 for the lingerie company.

In the photoshoot, Christensen donned a variety of lingerie — including a black lace bodysuit, a red bra and an animal-print robe. She starred alongside fellow models Chanel Iman, Candice Swanepoel, and Jasmine Tookes.

The supermodel previously revealed that she keeps in shape by pole dancing. "I recently started pole dancing. It is the hardest physical activity I have ever done in my life and I have so much awe and respect for pole dancers. It's like virtual ballet to me, so the perception of it as seedy doesn't even annoy me; it goes right over the top of my head. To people who think like that, I want to say, 'well, you just go try it,'" she told Harper's Bazaar.

She also loves to box and "feels strong" after an intense workout with a trainer.

