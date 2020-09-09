Helena Christensen, 51, fits into skintight bodysuit from her early twenties: ‘It’s super cool’

Helena Christensen is still rocking clothes from her twenties.

The Danish model revealed that she rediscovered a bodysuit from her early modeling days that includes a portrait of her face, and it still fits.

Christensen, 51, posted a photo on Monday as she modeled the outfit she once wore on the runway. She wore full glam makeup with a bold red lip and styled the look with rocker heels. She opted for no pants.

“One of my favorite designers ever, Christian Lacroix gave me this bodysuit with my portrait on it after I wore it in one of his shows in my early twenties and I just found it again,” the NYLON co-founder revealed.

She continued: “Somehow it made it through all these years and I still think it’s super cool ♥️.”

Christensen still maintains her small frame from her earlier modeling days although she insisted the bodysuit had “very stretchy fabric 😆.”

One commenter partially used an Oscar Wilde quote that reads, “Youth! There is nothing like youth. The middle-aged are mortgaged to Life. The old are in Life's lumber.”

“Lumbering sounds nice and relaxing,” Christensen responded. The model has long discussed her love for the outdoors.

Other fans shared their amazement that she was still able to fit into the bodysuit.

“Helena, You are so lucky it still fits you. If I tried to get into my clothes from when I was in my 20s I would be over the moon,” one person wrote.

Another said, “That's awesome!!! And the fact that you could totally wear it today and fit right in. Blends right in [and] doesn’t look aged”

“You look even better wearing it now! Amazing!!!” a follower commented. “And it still fits! Amaaaaaaaaaziiiiiiiing!” another agreed.

Last year the former Miss Universe opened up about how she keeps her body toned — and it involves wearing a swimsuit often.

“Swim in the ocean, swim in rivers, swim in lakes. Hiking, trekking, chopping wood — it's the best way of working out, because it doesn't really feel like a workout. It feels like you're alive," Christensen told the DailyMail.