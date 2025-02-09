Super Bowl LIX: Kevin Costner, Jay-Z, Bradley Cooper among stars at big game in New Orleans

Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, where the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, is star-studded.

Kevin Costner, Jay-Z, Bradley Cooper and more have already been spotted at Caesars Superdome.

Here are all the stars in attendance at the big game.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at the big game ready to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The singer was seen settling into her private suite to watch the game. She opted for an all-white ensemble, rocking a white suit jacket over a white tank top and sparkly denim shorts, as well as white knee-high boots.

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner was photographed on the field before the Super Bowl in a white button-down shirt and khaki pants.

When asked ahead of the game if he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowl titles back to back, the "Yellowstone" star told reporters, "There's a very good chance, is there not?"

Jay-Z

Jay-Z was photographed on the field with his two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.

The trio coordinated their outfits, with all three of them photographed in black. The recording artist rocked a black beanie and dark shades as well as a black shirt and pants, while both Blue Ivy and Rumi wore black tops with blue denim shorts.

Bradley Cooper

Lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, Bradley Cooper, was seen arriving for the Super Bowl with his daughter, Lea.

Both Cooper and his daughter were dressed head to toe in Eagles green, with Cooper making it clear he's raising the next generation of Eagles fans. At the start of the game, Cooper introduced the Eagles onto the field with Declan LeBaron, an 8-year-old Philadelphia Eagles super fan suffering from juvenile arthritis, who he surprised with tickets.

Miles Teller

"Top Gun" star Miles Teller was at the Super Bowl to cheer on his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

He and his wife, Keleigh Teller, were photographed on the sidelines dressed head to toe in Eagles gear, making their allegiances clear.

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd was spotted on the sidelines wearing Chiefs colors prior to the start of the big game, getting ready to cheer on his favorite team.

The "Ant-Man" star has been a lifelong Kansas City fan, having grown up in the area. He has been present at many games, cheering the team on, including the 2024 Super Bowl, where he celebrated the Chiefs win with the team.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler was spotted greeting former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce prior to the game.

Jason famously went up against his brother, Travis, in the Super Bowl in 2023, the last time the Eagles played the Chiefs in the championship game.

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson was photographed ahead of the big game, posing with the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders on the sidelines.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star gave the camera a thumbs-up as he posed for photos in an Eagles shirt and hat, making it clear who he plans on cheering for during the game.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin were seen making their way to their seats as they arrived for the 2025 Super Bowl.

The former Disney actress wore an all-black outfit, while Culkin was seen sporting an L.A. Rams jacket, making it clear which team he supports even though they didn't make it to the Super Bowl.

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm was spotted at the 2025 Super Bowl, where he announced the Kansas City Chiefs as they ran out onto the field ahead of the game.

Terry Crews

Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, walked the red carpet together at the Tubi Red Carpet ahead of the Super Bowl.

"I love fitness, and the thing is, to see the world's greatest athletes going at it at their best, at the top of their game, so young, so fresh, so ready to go, inspires me, man," he told Fox News Digital. "I was working out before I got here, so I'm trying to tell you, it makes me feel young again, and it's exciting to be around the players this week."

He continued, "The excitement is just palpable. I can't wait to see a great game. We need this. America needs this to come together and just enjoy this time and have a good time."