Super Bowl 2025: Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt swear allegiance to Chiefs or Eagles

The 2025 Super Bowl is just around the corner, and celebrity football fans are gearing up for a good game.

Football fans will gather around their TVs to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in the biggest game of the year, as the Chiefs attempt to win their third straight Super Bowl ring.

Celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift and Brad Pitt have all sworn their allegiances to their favorite teams.

Here is who your favorite stars are rooting for in the big game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Bradley Cooper

Academy Award-nominated actor Cooper has been a die-hard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles since he was a child, as he grew up in the area. He has often been seen in the stands or on the sidelines, cheering his team on at games.

While on "The Howard Stern Show" in November 2023, Stern asked the actor if he would rather win an Oscar for "Maestro" in 2024 or see the Eagles win a Super Bowl. Cooper immediately replied with, "Eagles Super Bowl victory," adding, "Yeah, I know, I'm sick."

Kevin Hart

As a Philadelphia native, Kevin Hart was born an Eagles fan, and he often posts photos of himself cheering on his favorite team in the stands with his family by his side.

"1 week away from the Big Game people!!!!! I’m wearing green all week….. eagles swag is on 1000 …. Let’s go," Hart captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of him wearing a green jacket ahead of the big game.

Sylvester Stallone

Philadelphia is an important city to Sylvester Stallone, not only because it was where he filmed his breakout role in "Rocky" in the city, but also because it is the home of his favorite football team.

The actor recently shared a video on Instagram taken from the sidelines of the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Commanders game. In the video, the crowd was cheering prior to the start of the game, as the "Rocky" theme song, "Gonna Fly Now," was playing in the background. The song is played prior to kickoff at every home game the team plays.

Miles Teller

Miles Teller has been vocal on social media about his love for the Philadelphia Eagles, posting many gifs and memes on X following the team's win at the NFC Championship.

One of the posts included a photo of an eagle with Teller's face photoshopped onto it, and another one featured a gif of one of the Eagles players celebrating a touchdown in the end zone.

Will Smith

Born and raised in West Philadelphia, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and has attended many games.

"Dear Philadelphia Eagles, Roses are red, Violets are blue, I think it's time for a Super Bowl title, What about you?" Smith posted on Facebook in 2018 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl for the very first time.

Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift

It is no mystery which team Swift will be rooting for on Sunday, as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Grammy Award-winning singer has become a staple at Kelce's games, often seen standing next to Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, or Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Swift, however, did grow up as a Philadelphia Eagles fan, having been raised in a suburb of West Reading, Pennsylvania.

At the opening night of the Super Bowl on Monday, Kelce was asked where Swift's loyalties lay. He said, "She’ll be all for the Chiefs this time around, for sure." When it comes to Swift's father, Kelce admitted he "has a Philadelphia fandom as an Eagles fan," adding "we haven’t had that convo yet, but I think he’ll be wearing red."

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd is a long-time fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and was there to celebrate their big win at the Super Bowl in 2024, having been photographed in a big celebratory hug with Kelce on the sidelines.

"They were Chiefs fanatics before Patrick Mahomes. It's nice that I get to share in the successes of KC sports teams with them, and they feel it strongly," Rudd told People about his children in 2021.

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge does not hide her love for the Kansas City Chiefs, often posting videos on her social media, fully decked out in clothes with the team's logo. She donned a scarf and beanie featuring the team's colors when she sang the national anthem at the AFC Championship game in 2019 when the team was playing.

The musician went as far as writing a song for all those who say they are tired of seeing the Chiefs win, called "Deal With It," which features lyrics such as "I know you’re getting tired of Brittany and Patrick and Taylor and Travis and Donna and Kylie… But until they all retire, you’re gonna have to Deal With It."

Eric Stonestreet

"Modern Family" actor, Eric Stonestreet, has been a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs since he was in elementary school and has even interviewed some of the team's members and the team's general manager, Brett Veach, on "The Rich Eisen Show."

The actor has appeared as a guest on numerous shows discussing his love for the team, posts about them on his social media often and even got to announce the team's draft pick in 2023.

Brad Pitt

Having been raised in Missouri, Academy Award-winning actor, Pitt had no choice but to become a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was famously gifted a Chiefs baseball cap by a fan when walking the red carpet at the SAG Awards in 2020, which he immediately put on.

Pitt also poked fun at his friend Cooper when giving a commemorative speech about the actor at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2024, when he joked Cooper is used to losing since he is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. After some laughs from the audience, he pumped his fist while exclaiming, "Go Chiefs!"

Miranda Lambert

"Let’s go @Chiefs Rootin for my fellow East Texan @patrickmahomes," Miranda Lambert wrote on X on January 29, alongside a photo of her wearing Chiefs gear, adding the hashtags, #mahomies and #ChiefsKingdom.

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler first opened up about his love of the Chiefs in 2022, calling Patrick Mahomes one of his heroes while on "The Rich Eisen Show," which led to Mahomes inviting him to a game and presenting him with a custom jersey.

He has since become known as an ambassador for the Chiefs Kingdom and even narrated a video for the team leading up to their appearance at the Super Bowl in 2023.