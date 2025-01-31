'Suits' star Gabriel Macht has 'little interest' in return to Hollywood after leaving US for secret location

Returning to Hollywood wasn’t initially part of "Suits" star Gabriel Macht’s plans after he moved out of the United States to a secret location.

Macht, who will reprise his role as Harvey Specter in three episodes of "Suits L.A," shared the reason he decided to join the spinoff.

"I'm just doing it for the fans. I'm not doing it for me. I've done it 134 times. I'm not doing it for me," he told People.

"I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now because I spent so much time [doing it]. … This was my time to really raise my kids and to do this creative stuff like Bear Fight," Macht said, referring to his whiskey brand.

Macht made an agreement with "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh to make an appearance that worked for his brood.

"I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now." — Gabriel Macht

He made sure there was "a way to do this where it made sense for my family, it made sense for the timing and if there was a way that I could sort of pass the baton to Stephen [Amell] and the cast in LA."

"If I [could have] anything to do with helping support the show and getting it off [the ground], it’s almost like [giving] a blessing," Macht suggested.

The "Suits" actor revealed he hasn’t filmed yet but plans to travel "to shoot in a couple of weeks."

"I've read some scripts, and I see what it is. … I understand now how the character of Ted and Harvey connect. … I'm looking forward to seeing the dynamic between the two," he added, referring to Amell’s character, Ted Black.

Macht starred in "Suits" for nine seasons, from 2011 to 2019.

His comments come after he recently shared that he and his family moved out of the United States, but he kept the location of his new home a secret.

"I am based somewhere in Europe, but I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps," he previously told People. "I got out of town, and we're exploring the world."

The actor explained that, before COVID, he and his wife, Jacinda Barrett, wanted to take their kids "out of school and homeschool them." However, when they found themselves "stuck" in Manhattan during the pandemic, he said, "that just wasn’t doing it for us."

After realizing they didn't want to stay in New York, Macht said, "We decided to explore the world, so we left."

Macht and Barrett first met in 2000 when they were set up on a blind date. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2004, later welcoming two children — daughter Satine, 17, and son Luca, 10.

The cast of "Suits," including Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres, had a reunion on stage at the Golden Globes in 2024, when they announced the winner of the best television drama category.

Noticeably absent from the reunion was Meghan Markle, who starred on the show until its eighth season and left when she got engaged to Prince Harry.

