National Sisters Day: Celebrity siblings who found massive success in Hollywood

National Sisters Day is observed each year and celebrates the bond sisters share. The day is celebrated on Aug. 6 annually.

While siblings are nice to have, sisters often share a very close bond, raise children to be even closer, sometimes work together, maybe fight here and there but always support one another. In celebration of National Sisters Day, here are sisters who have supported each other, worked together and made it big in Hollywood alongside each other.

1. Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen

The Olsen sisters have each made a name for themselves in their own right. All three sisters have seen success in Hollywood and been featured in popular TV shows and movies.

Elizabeth Olsen, best known for her role in the Marvel Universe. She acted as Wanda Maximoff in many movies and TV shows, including her own Disney+ television series, "WandaVision."

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are twins and have been acting since before the age of one. Both girls acted as Michelle Tanner on the TV series "Full House." In addition to acting, the twins started a luxury fashion line in 2006 called The Row.

2. Miley and Noah Cyrus

Miley and Noah Cyrus are both successful within the music industry. They have each released hits in their own right and released a song in 2020 titled "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" together.

Miley is the older of the two sisters and has been in the public eye since her start with popular Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana," where she played the titular character. This TV role also provided a boost to her singing career as she often performed on the show.

Miley continues to release well-liked but controversial music. She also continued acting and appeared "The Last Song" where she met now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Noah released her debut single "Make Me (Cry)" in 2016 and continues to release new music.

The sisters are daughters of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

3. The Kardashian/Jenner sisters

The Kardashian sisters have been known to work individually and together on a variety of projects and TV shows.

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe are the eldest sisters in the family and the daughters of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. The younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are the daughters of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

All five sisters appeared on the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" for 20 seasons. Each have also appeared on the show "The Kardashians" which is a newer release of the family TV show from 2022.

Kim released her clothing line, Skims, in 2019. Khloe released her popular, inclusive clothing line, Good American, in 2016.

Kourtney founded a multimedia lifestyle brand called Poosh, and Kylie has dominated the makeup industry with Kylie Cosmetics.

Kendall founded her own line of tequila, 818 Tequila, in 2021. She has also modeled for many popular brands and walked in many highly esteemed fashion shows.

4. Zooey and Emily Deschanel

Zooey and Emily Deschanel are both actresses. Zooey is known for playing Jessica Day in the hit sitcom "New Girl." The show aired in 2011 and ran for seven seasons.

Emily, the older of the two sisters, played Temperance Brennan in the well-received TV series "Bones."

5. Dakota and Elle Fanning

Dakota and Elle Fanning started their acting careers together. The sisters are almost four years apart and both played Lucy Diamond in the 2001 drama "I Am Sam." Elle played the younger version of the character and Dakota played the role of Lucy as a 7-year-old. The two never appeared on-screen together.

Dakota has appeared in films including "The Twilight Saga" and "Uptown Girls," while Elle has landed roles in films like "Maleficent" and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

6. Beyoncé and Solange

Beyoncé sells out stadiums around the world singing her popular songs to crowds of adoring fans. A few of her most popular songs like "Halo," "Crazy in Love," "Single Ladies," "Formation" and "Run the World" are enjoyed around the world.

Solange is also a Grammy award-winning singer and has performed alongside her older sister on nationally televised stages.

7. Tamera and Tia Mowry

Twin sisters, Tamera and Tia Mowry, acted alongside each other in the 1994 sitcom TV show "Sister, Sister" that ran for six seasons.

They are also the authors of the series "Twintuition" and have written books individually.

8. Gigi and Bella Hadid

Gigi and Bella Hadid are the daughters of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Yolanda Hadid and her ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid.

Both girls have modeled for popular brands and appeared as cover models on a great number of magazines. Gigi, the eldest sister, has walked runways for Versace, Victoria Beckham, Prada and more. Bella has appeared on runways for Stella McCartney, Givenchy, Vivienne Westwood and more.

9. Chloe and Halle Bailey

Chloe and Halle Bailey are famous sisters with a musical background. They have recorded popular songs together including "Do It" and "Ungodly Hour."

Additionally, they have each appeared in films. Halle starred in the 2023 live action film, "The Little Mermaid." Chloe acted alongside Beyonce in "The Fighting Temptations" in 2003.

10. Aly & AJ

Aly & AJ, sisters from Torrance, California started their band in 2002 and released successful hit songs including "Potential Breakup Song" and "Like Whoa."

After a decade of taking a break from music, they recorded again and released an explicit version of "Potential Breakup Song" in 2020. They also released an album "With Love From" in 2023.

The sisters acted alongside each other in the 2006 Disney Channel movie "Cow Belles."