Gigi Hadid admits nepo baby status, reveals 'I don't think I'm the prettiest'

She is one of the most recognizable faces in the world, but supermodel Gigi Hadid admits she is a product of privilege.

"Technically I’m a nepotism baby," Hadid prefaced in a new interview, before adding, "My parents came from very little."

Hadid is the daughter of Palestinian developer Mohamed Hadid and Dutch model and former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid.

"I’ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege. My parents told me, ‘Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be,'" she told The Sunday Times.

Despite a successful career in the modeling industry, Hadid admitted it's not something she can envision doing forever.

"I think it’s unrealistic to see modeling as my lifestyle forever," she revealed.

Even with an enviable figure and striking looks, Hadid said she has never been the paradigm of a perfect model.

"When I started out I was a heavily trained volleyball player and I had a certain body type from that. At that time fashion hadn’t started to get into a more inclusive body-image conversation. I was probably harder on my body than I should have been," she said.

"I wasn’t starving myself but I was very routined. Since then, I’ve got into this idea of body neutrality. I love my body for what it has done, but I’m not obsessed with it."

Not being obsessed with her body means not being obsessed with altering it, either.

"I don’t think I’m the prettiest person in the world… Some Botox could probably help but I’m not so obsessed with caring that I want to do anything about it."

Hadid's passion for creating will inevitably keep her in the entertainment industry, as the 27-year-old launched her first business, a luxury-cashmere line called Guest in Residence, last year. She also joined "Queer Eye's" Tan France as the new host of "Next in Fashion."

Dipping her toe in the famously nepotistic film industry is not out of the question for Hadid either.

"I’ve gotten offers for movie roles over the years," she revealed, "but I would never want it to be a role that people expect of me."

Hadid is also a mother. She shares daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"She has already given me so much," the model gushed of her 2-year-old. "I always wanted to be a mum, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mum. I’ve always been quite organized, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I’m so glad to be a young mum."