Stuart Damon, 'General Hospital' and 'Cinderella' star, dead at 84

Stuart Damon, an actor known for playing Dr. Alan Quartermaine in "General Hospital," has died at the age of 84.

His death was confirmed to Fox News by the star's son Christopher.

Damon had been struggling with renal failure for five years and "in the end, it was multiple complications on top of kidney challenges," Christopher said of his father's death, which occurred early Saturday morning at the Motion Picture Television Fund retirement community in Los Angeles where he'd lived for seven years.

The actor starred in nearly 400 episodes of the long-running ABC soap opera, per IMDb, appearing as a ghost every so often after his character's death in 2007.

He was also known for playing the Prince in the 1965 TV movie "Cinderella," opposite Lesley Ann Warren as the titular princess with appearances from other Hollywood icons like Ginger Rogers, Walter Pidgeon, Celeste Holm, Jo Van Fleet and Pat Carroll.

Damon was nominated for seven Daytime Emmys for his work on "General Hospital," winning one in 1999. He most recently appeared on the program in 2013 to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

From 1997-2001, he'd also play the role on the "General Hospital" spin-off "Port Charles."

He starred in the short-lived television series "The Champions" as Craig Sterling, a plane crash survivor who gains superhuman powers, as well. Other high-profile television credits include appearances in "Diagnosis Murder," "Fantasy Island," "Days of Our Lives" and more.

The star also appeared in a number of films, most recently, 1998's "Chairman of the Board." Additionally, he appeared in 1983's "Star 80," 1975's "A Touch of the Casanovas" and more.

Beyond Hollywood, Damon boasted a number of Broadway credits, including a role in the famed musical "Do I Hear a Waltz?" He also starred in an off-Broadway production of "The Boys from Syracuse" in 1963.

A number of Damon's "General Hospital" co-stars spoke out after his death on Tuesday.

"What a lovely, funny, talented Prince of a man. He truly was Charming. What a pleasure it was to work with his iconic self," said Nancy Lee Grahn. "Condolences to his family. RIP Stuie."

"RIP Stuart," wrote Laura Wright.

Added Tristan Rogers: "It is with much sadness I heard of Stuart Damon’s passing. He brought a real steadiness to the Quartermaine family. I enjoyed my scenes with him. Rest easy my friend."

In a statement provided to Fox News by ABC, executive producer Frank Valentini said, "Stuart Damon played beloved patriarch Alan Quartermaine for 30 years. He was a great actor and even greater man. His legacy lives on through ‘GH’ and all the lives he touched and all those who loved him. He will be missed."