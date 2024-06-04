Jon Bon Jovi confirms son's marriage to Millie Bobby Brown, actress wears 'wifey' attire to Universal Studios

Millie Bobby Brown is officially a wife.

Brown, 20, and Jake Bongiovi, 22, tied the knot after announcing their engagement in April 2023.

Jon Bon Jovi confirmed the wedding to the BBC, following much speculation that the pair had wed.

"They are great, they are absolutely fantastic," Bon Jovi told BBC's "The One Show" on Tuesday, May 28.

"It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true," Bon Jovi said.

Shortly following the wedding between Brown and Bongiovi, they jetted off to Universal Orlando, where Brown sported "wifey" attire.

In a joint Instagram post, Bongiovi and Brown shared a series of pictures from their trip, playing games, walking through the crowded park hand in hand and posing in front of a dinosaur from "Jurassic Park."

Brown's Universal outfit included a pair of jean shorts with "wifey" written across the back and a white baseball cap with pink lettering reading "wife of the party."

Rumors of a romance between Brown and Bongiovi began in June 2021, when they began posting photos together on Instagram.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in March 2022 at the BAFTA Film Awards.

On April 11, 2023, the "Stranger Things" star posted a black and white photo on Instagram with a shiny diamond ring on her left hand, confirming their engagement.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all," she captioned the post, quoting Taylor Swift’s song "Lover."

In March 2024, Brown shared the story of Bongiovi's romantic proposal.

"Jake and I bonded over diving," Brown said to Jimmy Fallon on an episode of his talk show. "We love diving. We got our diving licenses together."

"One day, we were on vacation, and he was like 'Mill, you got to be up at 8:00 a.m., we're going on a dive'," the actress continued. "I was like ‘8:00 a.m.? Dive?,'" Brown recalled.

"We go under, and we're like many meters down. He gives me a shell and I turn it over, and it's a ring," Brown said.

Brown then shared the comedic communication, or lack of, between the two after she realized what was happening, as they were still underwater.

Once they got back above water, he put the ring on her finger, and she showed him her sparking diamond.

"As I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets, like so fast, it was like a cinematic movie," Brown said.

Luckily, Bongiovi was able to find the ring in the water and bring it back to his fiancé.