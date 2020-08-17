Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo working at local New Jersey restaurant amid production halt

The series temporarily stopped filming season 4 in March

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 17Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo has a summer job at a local restaurant in New Jersey!

The Netflix star is working as a food runner at a Long Beach Island restaurant amid production delays, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with the actor’s rep.

Matarazzo, 17, reportedly took on the gig alongside his family members.

NETFLIX RESPONDS TO 'STRANGER THINGS' LAWSUIT ALLEGING DUFFER BROTHERS STOLE THE SHOW'S CONCEPT

Gaten Matarazzo attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium 

Gaten Matarazzo attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium  (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Despite wearing a hat and a mask on his shifts, fans have noticed the “Stranger Things” star, the outlet stated.

Matarazzo’s summer job comes months after the Netflix series halted production in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The cast had just begun filming season four.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Stranger Things” writers confirmed in June that the script for the latest season has officially been completed.

Sources previously told THR, the Netflix sci-fi is expected to return to filming on Sept. 17.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment