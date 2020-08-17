‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo working at local New Jersey restaurant amid production halt

“Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo has a summer job at a local restaurant in New Jersey!

The Netflix star is working as a food runner at a Long Beach Island restaurant amid production delays, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with the actor’s rep.

Matarazzo, 17, reportedly took on the gig alongside his family members.

Despite wearing a hat and a mask on his shifts, fans have noticed the “Stranger Things” star, the outlet stated.

Matarazzo’s summer job comes months after the Netflix series halted production in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The cast had just begun filming season four.

“Stranger Things” writers confirmed in June that the script for the latest season has officially been completed.

Sources previously told THR, the Netflix sci-fi is expected to return to filming on Sept. 17.