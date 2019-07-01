‘Stranger Things 3’ star Paul Reiser opens up about the strangest moment in his career

After nearly 40 years in the game, Paul Reiser still is just happy to be here.

The actor, comedian and musician spoke to Fox News on Friday at the “Stranger Things 3” World Premiere in Santa Monica, Calif. about the series that has become a cultural phenomenon in the years since it made its Netflix debut in 2016 — and also shared a few tidbits about what he misses about the 1980s-era the show is set in.

"You always hear that phrase 'fun for the whole family.' There are not that many things that are fun for the whole family. This show, more than anything I've ever done – people come along and the parents watch it and the kids watch it and teenagers watch it, and that's kind of rare,” Reiser said of the multiple-time Emmy Award-nominated scripted series.

“And you watch it together because it's such an event now. It's very cool — it's very rare to be involved in something that's hitting such a nerve.”

Last year, the “Mad About You” alum, who plays Dr. Sam Owens on the sci-fi thriller, told us he was made aware of the streaming series from his teenage son, who turned him onto the show during Season 1.

“Literally next week, I got a call from the Duffer brothers who wanted to meet me because they had a role that they thought of for me after it had premiered,” said the 63-year-old. “They said as they kept writing it, they kept calling the character ‘Dr. Reiser.’ And then they said, ‘Why don’t we just get Reiser?’ I knew it would be great. I didn’t hesitate at all to say 'yes.'”

When asked about the strangest occurrence he’s ever experienced, the “Aliens” actor pulled the humble card and said he’s simply can’t believe he has a career in the business for 37 years.

“Well the fact that I have a career, that surprises me because you don't see it coming,” Reiser said before giving up the goods.

“OK. Well, this is not scary, but it's unsolved. I had an envelope taped to the refrigerator the other day because I had to give it to somebody — and then it was gone, but nobody took it and there was nobody who was in my house. So how do you explain that? David Harbour, maybe,” he added, jokingly taking a dig at his pal and series co-star. “I don't know, but it's gone. And that's true. I'm not smart enough to make anything up.”

After teasing that the Harbour did it, the “Beverly Hills Cop” performer continued to bask in his appreciation for holding down steady employment for nearly four decades — and in true comedic style, managed to sneak in a self-deprecating joke for good measure.

“I miss my youth. I miss that. I miss peeing quicker — that would have been nice,” the three-time author said when probed about what he misses most about the 1980s. “The 80s was, you know, I kind of really got my start in the 80s. So it was exciting. It was all new. So my first job, my first movie – everything is all [new]. So the 80s was new and fresh. And now, look at me.”

Season 3 of “Stranger Things” begins streaming on Netflix on July 4.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.