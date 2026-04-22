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Darrell Sheets, 'Storage Wars' star known as 'The Gambler,' dead at 67

Darrell Sheets' death in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is still under active investigation, police say

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Darrell Sheets, known for his time on A&E's "Storage Wars," has died at 67, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department issued a press release on Wednesday, which stated that they responded to a call for a deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers found a male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Sheets was announced dead at the scene and his death is still under active investigation, according to the press release. His body was turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. No additional details were shared at this time.

Darrell Sheets

TV personality Darrell Sheets has died. He was 67. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Sheets was a resident of Lake Havasu, Arizona and his family members were notified.

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The reality star became famous as a main buyer on "Storage Wars," a reality show that follows bidders competing to buy abandoned storage units. He appeared in over 160 episodes, starting in 2010.

Brandon and Darrell Sheets

Darrell appeared on "Storage Wars" with his son, Brandon Sheets. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

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Sheets earned the nickname "The Gambler" during his time on the show due to his high-risk bids on storage units. He was seen working with his son, Brandon Sheets, on the show.

Reality star Darrell Sheets standing inside Now & Then Thrift Store in Tustin, California

Darrell Sheets was known for his time on A&E's "Storage Wars." (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

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According to Variety, Sheets suffered from a heart attack in 2019 and retired from television and moved to Arizona. He owned and operated an antique store called Havasu Show Me Your Junk, according to the outlet.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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