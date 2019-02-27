Still on her mind? Lady Gage posts steamy Academy Awards duet with Cooper

Lady Gaga is apparently still thinking about he steamy performance on Sunday night and took to Twitter Tuesday to post her duet with actor Bradley Cooper that got social media buzzing about their palpable chemistry.

Gaga on Monday posted a photo of the two during the performance with Cooper’s arm wrapped around her waist and their fingers interwoven. She posted, "Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius."

On Tuesday, the singer simply posted a Youtube video of the performance.

Meanwhile, an executive at ABC said the performance was meticulously arranged and rehearsed.

“Bradley and Gaga, they really had this idea in their head of how they wanted it to be,” Rob Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative series, told Variety in a piece released Monday. “And the producers really worked step-by-step with them to make that what they were envisioning a reality… this was staying true to the spirit of the movie as well. They really wanted to kind of embody everything that the characters in the movie stood for in this three-minute number.”

Despite the rehearsals, Mills admits of the steamy rendition, "That was real heat there."