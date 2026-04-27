Jonah Hill abandoned Los Angeles to raise growing family in ‘very small town’

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Jonah Hill left Hollywood behind and isn't looking back.

The "Outcome" actor admitted he booked it out of Los Angeles and moved to a "very small town in San Diego" to raise his family.

During a recent live taping of the "SmartLess" podcast, Hill, 42, revealed the move to "America's Finest City" happened roughly three years ago when he had his first child.

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"So real quick, before we go any further, my wife is here. My best friend. Shout-out to my beautiful wife, Liv. Where is she? Oh, what’s up, baby?" Hill said while appearing on stage with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

"So I live in a very small town in San Diego, and it’s amazing, and my neighbors are incredible people. And when we had our first kid, we moved out there three years ago."

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He added, "I wanted to leave L.A. and raise a family outside of Los Angeles."

The "Superbad" star and his wife recently welcomed their second baby, People confirmed.

Despite finding his way out, Hill boasted about the benefits of being raised in the City of Angels.

"I grew up here," he confessed. "L.A. was such a cool place to grow up in the ’90s because you could go skateboard downtown, or you could sneak into a movie premiere, or you could go sneak into a comedy club and see Chris Rock or something."

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The Oscar nominee noted, "You had access to show business stuff, but you had access to punk and skating and graffiti and all the naughty stuff. And there was no internet. It was just so awesome."

Hill landed minor roles in his early 20s with cameos in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Grandma's Boy," before shooting to fame with the 2007 coming-of-age flick, "Superbad."

"It was very overnight for me," Hill previously told GQ Style about his early success.

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"[Co-star] Michael Cera and I talk about it all the time. We just had this really rare experience: One day life was one way, and then one day life was a different way. Right after ‘Superbad,’ I took a writing job on ‘Brüno’ [with Sacha Baron Cohen]."

Fame quickly caught up with the actor, who admitted he had "too much power" at a young age and needed a break from Hollywood.

"I was a kid," he said. "I had probably too much power for a young person, and too much autonomy, and not enough life skills. I dropped out of college, and I used to not get why people would go to college."

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"Because if you're ambitious, why would you spend four years just idling? And then I didn't realize until I turned 30 that what those four years gave all my friends was this wobbling period of how to be a person."