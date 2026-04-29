Gavin Adcock takes aim at Zach Bryan in brutal call-out

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Gavin Adcock has seemingly reignited his ongoing feud with Zach Bryan months after nearly getting into a physical altercation with the country singer.

On Tuesday, Adcock — who is currently promoting his new single, "Wannabe" — took to social media to share a photo of his near-fight with Bryan at an Oklahoma festival last year.

"How bad this song wants to come out on Friday," Adcock playfully captioned the photo, which featured Bryan attempting to scale a fence in effort to fight Adcock.

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The post comes shortly after Bryan dubbed some fans "Karens" after they showed disappointment over his recent show cancellation midway through the concert.

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On an Instagram post about the backlash Bryan received, Adcock commented, "Still don't know how to treat fans."

After one Bryan fan asked Adcock what happened when he threatened to fight him in Oklahoma last year, Adcock responded, "I took my fat paycheck and played for 20k of his hometown fans. That's what happened."

In September, Adcock shared a video of the "Revival" singer yelling at him from behind a chain-link fence at the Born & Raised Festival, where both musicians were slated to perform along with Parker McCollum and Cody Jinks.

"You want to fight like a man? Open the gate," Bryan said before slamming his hands against the fence separating the country music stars. The "Pink Skies" singer climbed over the fence and into the venue before being held back by security personnel in another video shared online.

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Adcock addressed the incident in an Instagram video captioned "Rotten fruit falls on its own," shared with his nearly 1 million followers.

"Well, like I already said, I don't think Zach Bryan's a very good person. He wasn't locked out of the festival," Adcock said in the clip . "He had been there all day with his multiple security guards."

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"He saw me standing between my buses when he got out here, and saw me walk on my bus when I went to watch the Georgia game, proceeded to go to other artists and ask them, ‘Where is Gavin, where’s Gavin,' and their guests, and treat them like dog s---, flipping them birds and saying, just d----ebag stuff."

Adcock said Bryan "had plenty of opportunity through the whole day to do whatever he wanted to do, but decided he was going to wait like an hour before my set while I was standing out there."

At the time, Adcock said he didn't have a reason to fight Bryan, but decided to stir him after receiving threats.

"I don't think anyone's scared of Zach Bryan," Adcock continued. "I'm just an adult, and fighting him would have only meant going to jail, missing my set, and falling into a Zach Bryan lawsuit – and we all know he likes to manipulate people with money."

"He knew where I was all day, he knew my set time, he knew where I'd be standing, and he created this whole ‘I’m bad a--, jump over the fence' narrative, just to try to make himself look bigger, tougher even though he could have just walked in the gate – he had been in there all day."

He added, "And at the end of the day, I know my decision I made was right. I didn't take the Zach Bryan bait, and I'll be praying for him to get better because he sure needs it."

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The country stars' feud first ignited after Adcock blasted Bryan for blowing off a young fan.

"We waited 3 hours outside to meet Zach Bryan… he completely blew everyone off and drove away like a jerk," the fan wrote on social media at the time.

Bryan reportedly replied in a now-deleted comment, "You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello. GOMD [Get off my d---]."

Adcock fired back on X and wrote, "If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you?"

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"That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feeling too and you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30… They’re the only reason you are around."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post.