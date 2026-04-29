Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Gavin Adcock takes aim at Zach Bryan in brutal call-out

Gavin Adcock shared a photo of Zach Bryan trying to scale a fence at an Oklahoma festival while promoting his new single

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
close
Gavin Adcock backs Kid Rock, Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl show Video

Gavin Adcock backs Kid Rock, Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl show

Country singer Gavin Adcock tells Fox News Digital he supports Kid Rock and Turning Point USA ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gavin Adcock has seemingly reignited his ongoing feud with Zach Bryan months after nearly getting into a physical altercation with the country singer. 

On Tuesday, Adcock — who is currently promoting his new single, "Wannabe" — took to social media to share a photo of his near-fight with Bryan at an Oklahoma festival last year.

"How bad this song wants to come out on Friday," Adcock playfully captioned the photo, which featured Bryan attempting to scale a fence in effort to fight Adcock.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The post comes shortly after Bryan dubbed some fans "Karens" after they showed disappointment over his recent show cancellation midway through the concert.

ELLA LANGLEY FANS RALLY TO HER DEFENSE AFTER MORGAN WALLEN DUET SPARKS POLITICAL BACKLASH

Gavin Adcock, Zach Bryan

Gavin Adcock reignited his ongoing feud with Zach Bryan months after the two country stars nearly got into a physical fight at an Oklahoma festival. (Getty Images)

On an Instagram post about the backlash Bryan received, Adcock commented, "Still don't know how to treat fans."

After one Bryan fan asked Adcock what happened when he threatened to fight him in Oklahoma last year, Adcock responded, "I took my fat paycheck and played for 20k of his hometown fans. That's what happened."

In September, Adcock shared a video of the "Revival" singer yelling at him from behind a chain-link fence at the Born & Raised Festival, where both musicians were slated to perform along with Parker McCollum and Cody Jinks.

"You want to fight like a man? Open the gate," Bryan said before slamming his hands against the fence separating the country music stars. The "Pink Skies" singer climbed over the fence and into the venue before being held back by security personnel in another video shared online. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Gavin Adcock at the Madden Bowl event during Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, walking the blue carpet before a live performance.

Gavin Adcock is currently promoting his new single, "Wannabe."  (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for EA Sports)

Adcock addressed the incident in an Instagram video captioned "Rotten fruit falls on its own," shared with his nearly 1 million followers. 

"Well, like I already said, I don't think Zach Bryan's a very good person. He wasn't locked out of the festival," Adcock said in the clip. "He had been there all day with his multiple security guards."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"He saw me standing between my buses when he got out here, and saw me walk on my bus when I went to watch the Georgia game, proceeded to go to other artists and ask them, ‘Where is Gavin, where’s Gavin,' and their guests, and treat them like dog s---, flipping them birds and saying, just d----ebag stuff."

Adcock said Bryan "had plenty of opportunity through the whole day to do whatever he wanted to do, but decided he was going to wait like an hour before my set while I was standing out there."

At the time, Adcock said he didn't have a reason to fight Bryan, but decided to stir him after receiving threats.

"I don't think anyone's scared of Zach Bryan," Adcock continued. "I'm just an adult, and fighting him would have only meant going to jail, missing my set, and falling into a Zach Bryan lawsuit – and we all know he likes to manipulate people with money."

Zach Bryan strums a guitar while Gavin Adcock sings on stage.

Zach Bryan attempted to fight Gavin Adcock at a festival in Oklahoma in September 2025.  (Getty Images)

"He knew where I was all day, he knew my set time, he knew where I'd be standing, and he created this whole ‘I’m bad a--, jump over the fence' narrative, just to try to make himself look bigger, tougher even though he could have just walked in the gate – he had been in there all day." 

He added, "And at the end of the day, I know my decision I made was right. I didn't take the Zach Bryan bait, and I'll be praying for him to get better because he sure needs it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The country stars' feud first ignited after Adcock blasted Bryan for blowing off a young fan.

"We waited 3 hours outside to meet Zach Bryan… he completely blew everyone off and drove away like a jerk," the fan wrote on social media at the time.

Bryan reportedly replied in a now-deleted comment, "You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello. GOMD [Get off my d---]."

Zach Bryan playing guitar

Zach Bryan caught heat on social media this week after dubbing some fans as "Karens." (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Adcock fired back on X and wrote, "If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you?"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feeling too and you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30… They’re the only reason you are around."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue