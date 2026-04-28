'General Hospital' star Kirsten Storms hit with emergency restraining order filed by ex-husband Brandon Barash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"General Hospital" star Kirsten Storms' ex, Brandon Barash, filed an emergency restraining order against the 42-year-old actress.

A judge has granted Barash's request — which was initially filed in December 2025 — due to Storms' "mental health crisis," according to court documents obtained by People. Months prior to the filing, Barash claimed Storms told him she had been "experiencing delusions and hallucinations."

Barash, who shares one 12-year-old daughter with Storms, claimed Storms once told him that she "didn't think she should have the child for her parenting time."

According to the documents, Barash's current wife, Isabella, helped Storms get hospitalized and placed on a psychiatric hold. Storms allegedly never acknowledged the experience after being released.

‘GENERAL HOSPITAL' STAR KIRSTEN STORMS REVEALS SHE’S RECOVERING FROM BRAIN SURGERY: ‘SORRY FOR THE SHOCK’

Additionally, according to the documents, Barash claimed that one of Storms' friends told him she had "repeated episodes of melting down, being triggered, hearing things/voices that weren't there." That same friend allegedly told him she believes the actress is abusing Adderall and other substances.

Storms had allegedly been couch-surfing between September 2024 and June 2025 because people were "following her and the child to her room," Barash claimed.

After moving to an apartment in Tennessee, Storms allegedly claimed to Barash that people were breaking into her apartment and placing things in her car in an effort to "mess with her."

Earlier this month, Storms shared security camera footage on social media, claiming that an individual had broken into her apartment.

"The video starts when my ring camera reconnected to the Wi-Fi. Still hoping the Legacy Cool Spring building is able to cooperate with the Franklin Police Department, so that I can have peace of mind about who was entering my apartment while I was out of town," she captioned the post. "This situation has been not only concerning for me to deal with on a personal level, but I’m continuing to have to sort out ongoing problems with attempted access to my cell phone and iCloud accounts."

On Friday, Storms claimed she had been evicted from her apartment building.

"After I reported the break-in to the police and continued to attempt to speak with someone from the leasing office, regarding said break-in, without a response….the building left an eviction notice on my apt door," she wrote on Instagram.

Representatives for Storms and Barash did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In October 2025, Storm revealed she would be undergoing surgery to treat a brain aneurysm.

Storms, who previously underwent brain surgery in 2021 to remove a noncancerous cyst that was causing symptoms, told her Instagram followers at the time that her neurosurgeon had been monitoring another cyst that wasn’t removed during the first operation and discovered an aneurysm on the right side of her brain during a follow-up scan earlier that year.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The actress admitted she was "majorly freaked out" when the aneurysm was discovered, sharing that she felt "my brain seems to be sorta lowkey rebelling against me."

Earlier that same year, Storms — who has played Maxie in "General Hospital" since 2005 — announced that she was taking a hiatus from the long-running ABC soap opera to move from Los Angeles to Nashville, Tennessee, with her daughter.

Storms explained in her Instagram post that her health struggles contributed to her decision to leave L.A.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Aneurysms (obviously) can be caused by stress," she wrote. "Brain cysts? I believe that is possible too... and since the January scan showed a new, but very small, squatter (aka cyst) on my brain stem — it was clear I needed to change some things in my life asap."

She continued, "For my own personal reasons, no longer living in Los Angeles was very important to me. The biggest reason for the move was Harper, but a lot of it was for my physical and mental health. And my overall happiness."

In the caption of her post, Storms wrote that she also wanted to set the record straight after false online rumors circulated about why she had been hospitalized.

"A few days after I was discharged from the hospital, someone created a blog post that said I was in the hospital that weekend because I tried to ‘unalive’ myself," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I couldn’t understand why a person would make up something that terrible, when they had no idea why I was really there," Storms continued. "There are a few really bad apples out there. We all know that…but there are people in my life who I am truly thankful to know."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this post.