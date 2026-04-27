'Menace II Society' star Samuel Monroe Jr. on life support after meningitis went untreated for months

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90s star Samuel Monroe Jr., best known for his role in "Menace II Society," is currently on life support, his family told Fox News Digital.

"As Samuel’s wife, Shawna Stewart, we all been fighting over the past nine months to keep him alive due to meningitis," Stewart began.

"Around 18 months ago, Samuel was in Las Vegas filming, and unfortunately, that is where he contracted meningitis. He went to several different hospitals, where his condition was repeatedly misdiagnosed and because of this negligence, the meningitis went untreated for eight months," she continued.

Stewart said that by the time he was properly diagnosed, the meningitis had spread to his brain and his spine.

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"Samuel’s wife, Shawna, his children Kingston Monroe, Brooklynn Monroe, and his mother Joyce, his step children along with his siblings and extended family, are asking everyone to keep him in their prayers, as Samuel remains on life support due to meningitis," the statement concluded.

"As Samuel’s wife, Shawna Stewart, we all been fighting over the past nine months to keep him alive due to meningitis." — Shawna Stewart, Samuel Monroe Jr.'s wife

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Monroe Jr. has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including "NYPD Blue," "Tales from the Hood," "Set It Off," "The Players Club," and "Out All Night."

On Monday afternoon, his family launched a GoFundMe account for the star, saying the "emotional and financial toll of Samuel’s illness has been overwhelming."

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"The funds raised will go directly toward covering his mounting medical bills and providing for his children during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the burden on Samuel’s family and ensure that Kingston and Brooklynn have the support they need while their father fights for his life," the website continued.

The family shared that Samuel has two young children: Kingston, 12 and Brooklynn, 11.

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