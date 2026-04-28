Queen Camilla ditches tiara at White House state dinner as King Charles gifts Trump historic bell

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King Charles and Queen Camilla are reigning supreme, bringing sparkle, charm, and plenty of dazzle for a glamorous evening at the White House.

On Tuesday, the royal couple were greeted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at a state dinner in the East Room. The wives delighted spectators with their jewel-hued ensembles.

The queen wore a deep fuchsia pink evening gown by Fiona Clare, one of her go-to couturiers. The dress was paired with an amethyst and diamond necklace gifted to Queen Victoria and then passed to Queen Mary, the BBC reported. While Queen Elizabeth II wore a tiara for her 2007 visit to the U.S., Camilla, 78, did not.

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"Not wearing a tiara to the U.S., a republic, makes sense," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital. "It might be a respectful acknowledgment of our 250th year of independence from monarchy. Still, I did expect some razzle dazzle to give President Trump a taste of the royal flair that Britain does so well! But Queen Camilla's necklace does the job there. It appears to be the Kent Amethyst Necklace."

"I think the no-tiara move is understandable, if a bit disappointing for royal watchers!" Matta noted. "Since this visit is underscoring America's independence, a tiara could have read as over-the-top."

The queen further accessorized with matching earrings and a shimmering silver clutch.

The first lady, 56, opted for a pale delphinium pink silk strapless gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture, the outlet shared. She completed the look with off-white Dior suede gloves and Dior pale delphinium silk pumps.

"The stunning pink tones on both Her Majesty and the first lady seem to be a nod to the famous cherry blossoms of Washington, D.C.," said Matta. "Notes on the menu and decor for the evening highlight the "shared appreciation of gardens" between the king and the president. There will also be hints of English lilac in the decor to honor the guest nation. "

The queen's choice of jewels is part of the Kent Amethyst Demi-Parure, a coordinated set of matching jewels, said Matta. The collection dates back to 1818, Town & Country reported. According to the outlet, the pieces originally belonged to Princess Victoria of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Duchess of Kent and mother of Queen Victoria. The late Queen Elizabeth also wore the piece on numerous occasions throughout her reign.

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The state dinner marks the first time that Camilla wore the sparkling statement necklace from the royal collection.

The king, 77, and the president, 79, wore white ties, letting their wives shine.

An opulent royal feast awaited guests.

The dinner featured a garden vegetable velouté paired with hearts of palm, toasted shallots and micro mint, followed by spring herbed ravioli with ricotta, morels and parmesan emulsion sourced in part from the White House Kitchen Garden.

The main course was Dover sole meunière with potato pavé, spring ramps and snow peas. The dessert course highlighted beehive-shaped chocolate gâteau with vanilla bean crémeux, almond joconde, crème fraîche ice cream and White House honey. Wines include a 2024 Hopkins Riesling, a 2022 Penner-Ash Pinot Noir and a 2022 Newton Chardonnay, selected to showcase American winemaking and complement the menu.

Entertainment was provided by U.S. military ensembles, including "The President’s Own" Marine Band, Army and Air Force choruses and strings.

It was also during the state dinner that Charles showed off his signature humor. During the toast, the beaming monarch made numerous jokes, charming guests while keeping them laughing.

"Indeed, you recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German," said Charles.

"Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French!"

He quickly added that, "of course, we both love our French cousins greatly."

But the toast also came with a heartfelt surprise.

Charles announced he was gifting Trump a historic naval artifact, the original bell from the tower of the HMS Trump. The Royal Navy submarine was first launched in 1944 and fought in the Battle of the Pacific during WWII.

"So tonight, Mr. President, I am delighted to present to you as a personal gift, the original bell, which hung on the conning tower of your valiant namesake," said Charles. "May it stand as a testimony to our nation's shared history and shining future."

"And should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring," he quipped.

The vessel's name is unrelated to the president. Buckingham Palace said in a statement ahead of the speech that the bell was a "symbol of friendship to mark this renewal," the BBC reported.

"King Charles has been in his element," said royal commentator Meredith Constant. "He's managed to strike an appropriate balance between jokes and comments that both recognize how divided America is without sounding too political. I think it's safe to say that King Charles has been the shining star of this trip so far."

The celebrations took place in the East Room.

The East Room, known as the largest of the State Rooms, was designed by James Hoban and George Washington to be a "Public Audience Room," The White House Historical Association reported.

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Charles and Camilla are on a four-day visit to the U.S. intended to both celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and to help repair the country’s strained "special relationship" with the U.K.

The king and queen arrived at the White House on Monday, where they were warmly welcomed by Trump and the first lady. After having tea in the Green Room, the royals went down to the South Grounds to see a new beehive in the shape of the White House that the first lady had installed last week. The royal couple then attended a garden party at the British Embassy.

On Tuesday, the king gave a 20-minute speech at a joint session of Congress, where he repeatedly highlighted the historical and cultural ties between both nations. He is the second British monarch to do so, after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

After a night of glitz and glam in D.C., the royal couple will be traveling to New York City, where they’ll meet with first responders and families of the victims from the 9/11 attacks. Camilla will also visit the New York Public Library to mark the centenary of English author A.A. Milne's "Winnie the Pooh." Charles and Camilla will also attend a gala for the monarch's charity, The King's Trust, in the evening.

The couple's transatlantic trip will conclude in Virginia, where they'll attend a block party celebrating America’s birthday. Charles will also visit a national park, while Camilla explores a farm to highlight the work of America’s horse racing industry.

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During her reign, the late queen embarked on four state visits to the U.S.: in 1957, 1976, 1991 and 2007.