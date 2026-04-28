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Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla ditches tiara at White House state dinner as King Charles gifts Trump historic bell

Royal commentator Amanda Matta says the no-tiara move is 'understandable' since the visit underscores America's independence

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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Trump rolls out red carpet for King Charles, Queen Camilla at White House Video

Trump rolls out red carpet for King Charles, Queen Camilla at White House

President Donald Trump officially welcomes King Charles to the White House with a grand ceremony amidst U.S.-U.K. tensions. The Sun editor-at-large Harry Cole discusses the royal visit's significance, highlighting the billions in annual bilateral trade and the king's unique diplomatic role in strengthening the U.S.-U.K. relationship.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla are reigning supreme, bringing sparkle, charm, and plenty of dazzle for a glamorous evening at the White House.

On Tuesday, the royal couple were greeted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at a state dinner in the East Room. The wives delighted spectators with their jewel-hued ensembles.

The queen wore a deep fuchsia pink evening gown by Fiona Clare, one of her go-to couturiers. The dress was paired with an amethyst and diamond necklace gifted to Queen Victoria and then passed to Queen Mary, the BBC reported. While Queen Elizabeth II wore a tiara for her 2007 visit to the U.S., Camilla, 78, did not.

KING CHARLES WON’T MEET PRINCE HARRY DURING MONARCH’S US STATE VISIT: EXPERTS

The king and queen with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump posing together ahead of the state dinner.

From left: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump appear together ahead of the state dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Aaron Schwartz/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Camilla attending a state dinner at the White House

Queen Camilla attends an official state dinner hosted by the president and first lady at the White House on April 28, 2026, during the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"Not wearing a tiara to the U.S., a republic, makes sense," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital. "It might be a respectful acknowledgment of our 250th year of independence from monarchy. Still, I did expect some razzle dazzle to give President Trump a taste of the royal flair that Britain does so well! But Queen Camilla's necklace does the job there. It appears to be the Kent Amethyst Necklace."

"I think the no-tiara move is understandable, if a bit disappointing for royal watchers!" Matta noted. "Since this visit is underscoring America's independence, a tiara could have read as over-the-top."

The king and queen with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump posing together ahead of the state dinner.

From left: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump appear together ahead of the state dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Aaron Schwartz/AFP via Getty Images)

The queen further accessorized with matching earrings and a shimmering silver clutch.

The first lady, 56, opted for a pale delphinium pink silk strapless gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture, the outlet shared. She completed the look with off-white Dior suede gloves and Dior pale delphinium silk pumps.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump standing with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump descending the Grand Staircase at the White House

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump descend the Grand Staircase during an official state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"The stunning pink tones on both Her Majesty and the first lady seem to be a nod to the famous cherry blossoms of Washington, D.C.," said Matta. "Notes on the menu and decor for the evening highlight the "shared appreciation of gardens" between the king and the president. There will also be hints of English lilac in the decor to honor the guest nation. "

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump posing on the Grand Staircase at the White House

The king and queen, along with the president and first lady, pose on the Grand Staircase during an official state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. The dinner marked the first formal white tie event at the White House since 2007 and celebrated the United States' 250th anniversary of independence. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The queen's choice of jewels is part of the Kent Amethyst Demi-Parure, a coordinated set of matching jewels, said Matta. The collection dates back to 1818, Town & Country reported. According to the outlet, the pieces originally belonged to Princess Victoria of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Duchess of Kent and mother of Queen Victoria. The late Queen Elizabeth also wore the piece on numerous occasions throughout her reign.

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Queen Elizabeth II wearing amethyst necklace and brooch in Portugal

Queen Elizabeth II is seen wearing the necklace of amethyst jewels in Portugal, circa 1985. (Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla posing on the Grand Staircase at the White House during a state dinner

Queen Camilla wore one of her go-to couturiers and a British brand. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The state dinner marks the first time that Camilla wore the sparkling statement necklace from the royal collection.

The king, 77, and the president, 79, wore white ties, letting their wives shine.

An opulent royal feast awaited guests.

First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Camilla walking in the East Room of the White House

First lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla wore pink ensembles that pay tribute to the famous cherry blossoms of Washington, D.C. (Henry Nicholls/AFP)

The dinner featured a garden vegetable velouté paired with hearts of palm, toasted shallots and micro mint, followed by spring herbed ravioli with ricotta, morels and parmesan emulsion sourced in part from the White House Kitchen Garden.

The main course was Dover sole meunière with potato pavé, spring ramps and snow peas. The dessert course highlighted beehive-shaped chocolate gâteau with vanilla bean crémeux, almond joconde, crème fraîche ice cream and White House honey. Wines include a 2024 Hopkins Riesling, a 2022 Penner-Ash Pinot Noir and a 2022 Newton Chardonnay, selected to showcase American winemaking and complement the menu.

US President Donald Trump speaking with Britain's King Charles III in the White House East Room

President Donald Trump speaks with Britain's King Charles III during a state dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Aaron Schwartz/AFP)

Entertainment was provided by U.S. military ensembles, including "The President’s Own" Marine Band, Army and Air Force choruses and strings.

It was also during the state dinner that Charles showed off his signature humor. During the toast, the beaming monarch made numerous jokes, charming guests while keeping them laughing.

A place setting at an official state dinner at the White House

A place setting is shown during an official state dinner hosted by the president and first lady at the White House on April 28, 2026. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Aerial view of state dinner.

Guests listen to Britain's King Charles III speak during a state dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

"Indeed, you recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German," said Charles.

"Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French!"

He quickly added that, "of course, we both love our French cousins greatly."

King Charles III speaking as President Donald Trump looks on in the White House East Room

Britain's King Charles III speaks while President Donald Trump listens during a state dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

But the toast also came with a heartfelt surprise.

Charles announced he was gifting Trump a historic naval artifact, the original bell from the tower of the HMS Trump. The Royal Navy submarine was first launched in 1944 and fought in the Battle of the Pacific during WWII.

US President Donald Trump and Britain's King Charles III raising a toast in the White House East Room

President Donald Trump and Britain's King Charles III raise a toast during a state dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Henry Nicholls/AFP)

"So tonight, Mr. President, I am delighted to present to you as a personal gift, the original bell, which hung on the conning tower of your valiant namesake," said Charles. "May it stand as a testimony to our nation's shared history and shining future."

"And should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring," he quipped.

The vessel's name is unrelated to the president. Buckingham Palace said in a statement ahead of the speech that the bell was a "symbol of friendship to mark this renewal," the BBC reported.

King Charles giving a speech next to a bell.

Britain's King Charles III speaks beside a gift to President Donald Trump during a state dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026.  (Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images)

"King Charles has been in his element," said royal commentator Meredith Constant. "He's managed to strike an appropriate balance between jokes and comments that both recognize how divided America is without sounding too political. I think it's safe to say that King Charles has been the shining star of this trip so far."

The celebrations took place in the East Room.

The East Room, known as the largest of the State Rooms, was designed by James Hoban and George Washington to be a "Public Audience Room," The White House Historical Association reported.

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Queen Camilla greeting first lady Melania Trump at the White House

Queen Camilla greets first lady Melania Trump as she arrives for a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Charles and Camilla are on a four-day visit to the U.S. intended to both celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and to help repair the country’s strained "special relationship" with the U.K.

The king and queen arrived at the White House on Monday, where they were warmly welcomed by Trump and the first lady. After having tea in the Green Room, the royals went down to the South Grounds to see a new beehive in the shape of the White House that the first lady had installed last week. The royal couple then attended a garden party at the British Embassy.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump standing with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House

First lady Melania Trump wore a pink silk strapless gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the king gave a 20-minute speech at a joint session of Congress, where he repeatedly highlighted the historical and cultural ties between both nations. He is the second British monarch to do so, after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving at the White House East Room

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for a state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

After a night of glitz and glam in D.C., the royal couple will be traveling to New York City, where they’ll meet with first responders and families of the victims from the 9/11 attacks. Camilla will also visit the New York Public Library to mark the centenary of English author A.A. Milne's "Winnie the Pooh." Charles and Camilla will also attend a gala for the monarch's charity, The King's Trust, in the evening.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla descending the Grand Staircase at the White House

King Charles III and Queen Camilla descend the Grand Staircase during an official state dinner hosted by the president and first lady at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The couple's transatlantic trip will conclude in Virginia, where they'll attend a block party celebrating America’s birthday. Charles will also visit a national park, while Camilla explores a farm to highlight the work of America’s horse racing industry.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving at the White House East Room

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for a state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

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During her reign, the late queen embarked on four state visits to the U.S.: in 1957, 1976, 1991 and 2007.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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