Sydney Sweeney’s risqué ‘Euphoria’ wedding scene sends social media into frenzy

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Sydney Sweeney’s latest "Euphoria" episode had fans buzzing – not just about Cassie’s walk down the aisle, but about a risqué bridal look that viewers said stole the spotlight.

Fans watched Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, get married in season three's third episode. Despite Cassie's dream for a "classy wedding," a low-cut corset gown that left little to the imagination, prompting fan reactions online. As Cassie performed her first dance with now-husband Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, her pasties continued to peak out of the top of her low-cut gown.

"Cassie saying she's not having a ghetto wedding and having her whole nipple pasties out in her wedding dress," one X user wrote.

"she wanted a classy wedding yet her nip pasties are on display..." another added.

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"i just saw on Instagram that the costume designer said sydney kept having nip slips so they just embraced it because that's who cassie is lmfao," one said.

Others praised Sweeney's acting in the episode. One user wrote, "Sydney Sweeney has always been able to act. Regardless of your personal views on her, she knows what she's doing on screen."

"sydney sweeney saving all of her acting powers for this wedding special of #euphoria is crazy," another wrote. "one of the best television performances of the year for this episode alone."

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While filming the wedding episode for "Euphoria" season three, it became clear Sweeney's extra-low-cut dress was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.

"Sydney kept having nip slips," costume designer Natasha Newman-Thomas told Instyle. "And I was like, 'OK, we're not going to tape her in. We're going to embrace it.' And I was like, 'We're going to make custom pasties out of the same hand-beaded fabric and embrace the nip slip because that's so Cassie.'"

The costume designer claimed the dress matched "Cassie's psychology," as she wanted to be "a princess" on her big day.

"And we really wanted her to feel special," Newman-Thomas explained. "And I wanted to make the most beautiful, sexy wedding dress with just the slightest touch of tackiness because it's Cassie."

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Sweeney has faced criticism each week since the show's premiere on April 12. Sweeney's portrayal of Cassie Howard has focused largely on the character's desire to start an OnlyFans account in order to pay for an extravagant wedding she planned to have.

"I've no words for Sydney, this scene [is] actually terrible," a user wrote about the scene where Sweeney's character poses as an "adult baby" for her OnlyFans content.

Viewers online were quick to claim the show's creator was "humiliating" Sweeney with the OnlyFans storyline.

"Sydney Sweeney in season 3 is literally just humiliating her. I don't get how they don't see that it's not about this, her role is reduced to basically HUMILIATING HER, she's not gonna win any awards like that," one user wrote on X , before referencing a future scene. "They dress her like a baby, pretending to be a baby with a pacifier for what?"

Fellow "Euphoria" star and former OnlyFans model Chloe Cherry called out Sweeney's character's storyline "crazy as f--k" given Cassie's privileged lifestyle.

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"People have the weirdest ideas and fantasies of sex work being like, so empowering, and we’ve seen all these news stories where they’re like, ‘Oh, OnlyFans model makes $700 billion in a month,’ and everyone’s like, 'whoa,'" she told Refinery29. "I literally just think that these things are a bit of smoke and mirrors, actually, and I don’t know. I don’t even really understand what it means to be on OnlyFans. Honestly, I don’t even really know what people are doing on there."

"It’s really hard to say if it would give [Cassie] any power," she added. "Obviously, Cassie is extremely attractive, so it probably would lead to her making a lot of money. But it just feels crazy as f--k to see somebody living like Cassie turn to sex work. It’s like, holy s--t, that’s where we’re at in society? I really think that OnlyFans is a crazy, weird phenomenon of the 2020s that we will look back on and be very confused by."

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Cherry joined the cast of "Euphoria" as Faye Valentine in the second season. What she thought would be a small role, turned into something bigger as she's had more screentime in the third season. She used to think she couldn't break into Hollywood with her past on OnlyFans.

"OnlyFans and sex work have become more normalized, but it’s literally only because of capitalism and the economy getting worse," she clarified. "It has nothing to do with empowerment or power or anything. What it actually 100% has to do with is just the fact that we live under capitalism and the economy is horrible. That’s why people are turning to it."