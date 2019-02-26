Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper’s steamy Oscars performance gets reaction from actor's ex-wife Jennifer Esposito

Was Bradley Cooper’s ex-wife Jennifer Esposito throwing some shade at the “A Star Is Born” co-stars?

The “NCIS” star chimed in on a post about Lady Gaga and Cooper’s performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars, giving a one-word response that some believed was a jab at her ex-husband. Gaga and Cooper left fans wondering if there was a secret romance going on between them after they shared steamy chemistry throughout their Sunday night performance.

LADY GAGA WENT AGAINST ‘WOMEN’S CODE’ WITH BRADLEY COOPER OSCARS PERFORMANCE, MEL B SAYS

To add fuel to the fire, a rep for Gaga confirmed last week that the singer and her fiancé Christian Carino called off their engagement.

Comedian David Spade posted a screenshot of the pair’s “Shallow” performance on his Instagram and wrote in the caption: “Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f---ing?”

“Ha,” commented Esposito, who was married to Cooper for four months between 2006 and 2007.

Her comment received more than 670 likes as of Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Esposito appeared to call out her ex-husband. In her 2014 book, “Jennifer’s Way,” Esposito seemed to refer to the actor as a “master manipulator,” Us Weekly reported.

“I should have noticed the red flags from the beginning — actually, they were more like an entire marching band squad of red flags — but I ignored them because, honestly, I didn’t think the relationship was really going to go anywhere,” she wrote in her memoir. “He was funny, smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator. I didn’t necessarily find him that attractive, but I figured that I could enjoy his sense of humor and nonsense for a while.”

Esposito recalled Cooper having a “mean, cold side” and how his personality “could flip on a dime.”

“Within days, my relationship hit an all-time low, and within a week, it was over. Abruptly, rudely, and with the exact callousness that I’d come to expect from him, but this time, I did nothing but agree to end it,” she wrote.

LADY GAGA POSTS ABOUT ‘SPECIAL’ MOMENT WITH COOPER DURING ACADEMY AWARDS

Toward the end of the “Shallow” performance on Sunday, Cooper, 44, moved to the piano bench to sit very close to the 32-year-old Gaga. They belted out the last line with their eyes closed and heads touching. Following the performance, they looked intensely into each other’s eyes as the audience roared.

Some speculated that Cooper's longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk — and mother of his daughter — would be miffed. The 33-year-old model, however, didn’t look bothered and was seen giving Gaga a huge hug during the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gaga also posted about sharing the moment with Cooper, who she called "a true friend."

"Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius," the singer wrote on social media.