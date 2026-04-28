Lorenzo Lamas finds happiness with Heather Locklear after years of 'trial and error'

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Lorenzo Lamas has found happiness.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Lorenzo Lamas got candid about decades of ups and downs in his love life, saying years of "trial and error" ultimately led him to Heather Locklear.

"The short answer is no," Lamas said when asked if he ever imagined their relationship coming full circle more than four decades after they first met. "I mean, I’ve been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met."

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WATCH: LORENZO LAMAS SAYS HE NEVER EXPECTED LOVE WITH HEATHER LOCKLEAR DECADES LATER

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The relationship has already begun playing out publicly, with the pair recently appearing together at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Parsippany, New Jersey this past weekend on April 25. The two sat side by side at autograph and photo tables, wearing matching black leather jackets as they greeted fans at the pop culture convention.

The pair first crossed paths over 40 years ago at the height of their early fame. At the time, Locklear was starring in "Dynasty" while Lamas appeared on "Falcon Crest."

They famously met while posing for a 1983 cover of Playgirl magazine in a sizzling magazine spread featuring Locklear in a bikini and Lamas in a Speedo.

"I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago! Side note, speedos on request only," he wrote, adding the hashtags #HeatherLocklear #Playgirl #80s.

When asked what his faith journey taught him about finding real love and what matters most, Lamas pointed to his relationship with God.

WATCH: LORENZO LAMAS CREDITS CHRISTIAN FAITH FOR SHAPING HIS PATH TO MEANINGFUL LOVE

"With Jesus Christ in your life, you can accomplish anything," he told Fox News Digital. "There’s no problem or event or anything that can compare to the strength that you feel when you know you’re following Christ… even in the darkest of times, we always have the Lord to lean on."

Lamas said that faith was instilled in him early on by his mother and continues to guide how he lives his life today.

"I've always believed that. My mom believed that. She's shared that with me as a kid, and it's kind of how I try to live my life."

The 68-year-old actor said that the foundation has helped guide him through both personal struggles and the pressures of Hollywood.

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"When the pressure gets a little bit too much in Hollywood, I go on vacation," he said. "I’ll get on my Harley and just take a ride… go up the coast and enjoy God’s nature. That’s always been my touchstone."

The Golden Globe-nominated star first confirmed his relationship with Locklear publicly in April, posting a throwback photo from their 1983 Playgirl shoot, according to Hello! magazine.

"100 years ago. God’s grace is truly amazing. ‘Love is patient, love is kind… It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres,’" he wrote at the time, quoting Corinthians 13:4–7.

The post has since been deleted.

The couple had already been quietly reconnecting before going public. They were first spotted together in November at a dinner party in New York City and later reunited on New Year’s Eve at Barry’s Steakhouse in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

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Locklear, best known for her roles on "Dynasty" and "Melrose Place," has long been linked to some of the biggest names in music and Hollywood.

She was married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee at the height of their fame in the late 1980s before the pair divorced in 1993. Not long after, she married Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. The couple welcomed a daughter together before eventually splitting in the mid-2000s.

80S ICONS HEATHER LOCKLEAR AND LORENZO LAMAS ARE OFFICIALLY TOGETHER AFTER DECADES OF HIGH-PROFILE ROMANCES

Over the years, Locklear’s personal life remained in the spotlight, including high-profile relationships and engagements, most recently with longtime partner Chris Heisser. The pair ended their relationship in 2025 after several years together.

Locklear has also been open about her desire to find lasting love again.

During a December episode of her "What Do You Want?!" podcast, the actress spoke candidly about turning to faith for guidance in her personal life.

"I pray about my family every night, and my mom especially, and my daughter being happy, and especially my dog staying alive," Locklear said. "But honestly, what I want is for God to direct me towards who I’m supposed to be with, because I can’t always make good decisions, and, um, that’s my immediate one."

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Lamas, who rose to fame on "Falcon Crest" and later starred in "Renegade," has also had a widely documented romantic history.

The actor has been married six times and is the father of six children. His relationships, many of which played out publicly, have been part of what he has described as a long journey of personal growth.

In addition to his acting career, Lamas has remained active in the public eye while balancing family life, including his role as a father and grandfather.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report

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