King Charles plans to charm Trump and Congress in high-stakes state visit to the United States: expert

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Many royal watchers say King Charles’ state visit is a test of the "special friendship" between the U.S. and the U.K. — and the monarch is up for the challenge.

Royal broadcaster Neil Sean told Fox News Digital that Charles is navigating a "delicate situation" during the four-day visit, which coincides with celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary. But as glasses clink and guests gather at the White House state banquet on April 28, the king, 77, is expected to rely on his greatest asset: his signature charm.

"He plans to focus on humor, a trait that dates back to his ancestor King George in the 1700s," Sean explained. "What most people don’t know is that the king is well-read on history. And I’ve been told King Charles finds President Trump fascinating."

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"This is a vital visit for the king," Sean said. "By default, he will have a short reign [compared to the late queen]. And this significant visit will be part of his history. He was delighted to receive the invitation. The king knows he has a lot of popularity in the United States and is delighted to be a guest. He knows he has to make this visit memorable and historic without controversy."

"Likewise, Queen Camilla got along very well with the first lady," Sean said. "Camilla is also a voracious reader, and she has her refuge charity for women. Plenty to bond over there between the two women."

Trump, 79, previously praised the monarch as "fantastic," calling him a "brave" and "great man." The president also agreed that Charles’ state visit could help ease any strained relations between the two nations.

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A rift between the U.K. government and Trump over issues such as Iran is raising the stakes for the monarch’s visit, The Associated Press reported.

Trump has criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer for refusing to join U.S. military action against Iran, dismissing him as "not Winston Churchill" — a reference to the wartime leader who popularized the term "special relationship." The tensions put added pressure on Charles to reinforce ties between the two allies.

But for the king, the priority isn’t politics — it’s preserving stability, Sean insisted.

"Another aspect many people don’t know is that the king will not be drawn into political conversation or discourse," Sean said. "And he’s not allowed to, which is why he travels with his foreign secretary. So, if any question comes up over Iran, tariffs, or issues like that, then it’s simply deferred to the foreign secretary. He does the soft power; the foreign secretary does the politics."

"King Charles loves America," Sean said. "He was a house guest of President Reagan, which is why they had a very warm relationship. They even went riding together. However, King Charles has now been advised on medical grounds to stop all sports, including skiing and riding, because of his ongoing cancer treatment."

"The king also has a soft spot for President Trump because of his kindness in the later years to his mother, the queen," Sean said. "The king is a very emotional person who is easily moved by very open, demonstrative moments of kindness. And President Trump certainly did that [with the late queen]."

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While Charles is abroad, Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be staying in the U.K. Sean said that the Prince and Princess of Wales "have very little input into this visit," allowing the king and queen to shine.

"Unless they are asked, they would not be required in any shape or form," Sean said. "But when President Trump came over here in September, William and Catherine got on very well with him and bonded over the speed of life, I was told."

Sources told Sean the state visit is poised to be a success, with the president repeatedly praising the king as a "friend." Sean learned that it’s likely Prince Harry, the king’s younger son, won’t be brought up.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed to Fox News Digital that father and son will not be meeting, noting that the monarch will be in the U.S. on a working state visit, "not a holiday."

A source previously told People magazine that the trip is tightly choreographed and that there is an understanding on both sides.

"When you’re talking about a state visit, every minute is accounted for — especially when it’s the king traveling as the invited guest of a head of state," said the source.

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"Harry knows how things are and wouldn’t ask for that either under these circumstances."

While Charles and Harry will not be seeing each other, the visit will bring the monarch to the country that his younger son has called home for six years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace. The couple resides in Southern California with their son, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

The king needs few distractions.

"Apparently, the king is most excited about addressing Congress," said Sean. "Remember, he will be the second monarch to do so. So, we’re all very excited over here to see what he has to say."

Sources told Sean it’s likely the king will give "a gentle warm nod" to the late queen. During her reign, she embarked on four state visits to the U.S.: in 1957, 1976, 1991 and 2007. Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022. She was 96.

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"[During the state dinner] look out for gifts and jewelry that Queen Camilla will be wearing," said Sean. "Particularly gifts from previous presidents. The late queen really loved President Reagan for the simple fact that she liked his movies."

Trump and the first lady visited the U.K. in September for an unprecedented second state visit. Starmer hand-delivered the invitation from the king in the Oval Office five weeks after Trump returned to office.

"President Trump has always had great respect for King Charles, and their relationship was further strengthened by the president’s historic visit to the United Kingdom last year," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told The Associated Press. "The president looks forward to a special visit by Their Majesties, which will include a beautiful state dinner and multiple events throughout the week."

Sean does not doubt that the king will help repair the trans-Atlantic relationship, cementing his legacy, all while commemorating America’s big 250th.

"[It’s] very much history in the making," Sean added.