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King Charles III

King Charles plans to charm Trump and Congress in high-stakes state visit to the United States: expert

The monarch is set to address Congress and attend a White House state banquet during the four-day trip

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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Royal broadcaster Neil Sean on King Charles III's US state visit hosted by Trump Video

Royal broadcaster Neil Sean on King Charles III's US state visit hosted by Trump

Royal broadcaster Neil Sean discusses King Charles III's historic state visit to Washington, D.C., hosted by President Donald Trump. Sean highlights the visit's political importance for U.S.-UK relations amidst tensions, emphasizing the need to mend ties. The meeting, which includes significant pomp and circumstance, aims to celebrate America's 250th independence anniversary.

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Many royal watchers say King Charles’ state visit is a test of the "special friendship" between the U.S. and the U.K. — and the monarch is up for the challenge.

Royal broadcaster Neil Sean told Fox News Digital that Charles is navigating a "delicate situation" during the four-day visit, which coincides with celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary. But as glasses clink and guests gather at the White House state banquet on April 28, the king, 77, is expected to rely on his greatest asset: his signature charm.

"He plans to focus on humor, a trait that dates back to his ancestor King George in the 1700s," Sean explained. "What most people don’t know is that the king is well-read on history. And I’ve been told King Charles finds President Trump fascinating."

KING CHARLES, QUEEN CAMILLA TO MOVE AHEAD WITH US TRIP AFTER WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER SHOOTING

King Charles, Queen Camila arrive for first visit as head of British monarchy

King Charles III and Queen Camila disembark their plane as they arrive on day one of their State Visit to the United States, on April 27, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.  (Win McNamee)

"This is a vital visit for the king," Sean said. "By default, he will have a short reign [compared to the late queen]. And this significant visit will be part of his history. He was delighted to receive the invitation. The king knows he has a lot of popularity in the United States and is delighted to be a guest. He knows he has to make this visit memorable and historic without controversy."

Queen Camilla and King Charles wearing matching dark blue ensembles walking together outside a cathedral in Wales.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen arriving for the Royal Maundy Service at St. Asaph Cathedral on April 2, 2026, in St Asaph, Wales.  (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"Likewise, Queen Camilla got along very well with the first lady," Sean said. "Camilla is also a voracious reader, and she has her refuge charity for women. Plenty to bond over there between the two women."

King Charles and President Trump in matching dark blue suits inspecting a Guard of Honour outside Windsor Castle in the United Kingdon.

King Charles III (left) and US President Donald Trump (right) inspect the Guard of Honour during the state visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump, 79, previously praised the monarch as "fantastic," calling him a "brave" and "great man." The president also agreed that Charles’ state visit could help ease any strained relations between the two nations.

WATCH: ROYAL BROADCASTER NEIL SEAN ON KING CHARLES III'S US STATE VISIT HOSTED BY TRUMP

Royal broadcaster Neil Sean on King Charles III's US state visit hosted by Trump Video

A rift between the U.K. government and Trump over issues such as Iran is raising the stakes for the monarch’s visit, The Associated Press reported.

Trump has criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer for refusing to join U.S. military action against Iran, dismissing him as "not Winston Churchill" — a reference to the wartime leader who popularized the term "special relationship." The tensions put added pressure on Charles to reinforce ties between the two allies.

King Charles hosting President Trump at a state dinner

King Charles hosted President Trump to a state dinner during his second presidency in 2025. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But for the king, the priority isn’t politics — it’s preserving stability, Sean insisted.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose at the White House

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on day one of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 27, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Another aspect many people don’t know is that the king will not be drawn into political conversation or discourse," Sean said. "And he’s not allowed to, which is why he travels with his foreign secretary. So, if any question comes up over Iran, tariffs, or issues like that, then it’s simply deferred to the foreign secretary. He does the soft power; the foreign secretary does the politics."

"King Charles loves America," Sean said. "He was a house guest of President Reagan, which is why they had a very warm relationship. They even went riding together. However, King Charles has now been advised on medical grounds to stop all sports, including skiing and riding, because of his ongoing cancer treatment."

King Charles III standing and delivering a speech at a state banquet at Windsor Castle

King Charles III delivers a speech at a state banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor on Sept. 17, 2025, during the second state visit of President Donald Trump. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

"The king also has a soft spot for President Trump because of his kindness in the later years to his mother, the queen," Sean said. "The king is a very emotional person who is easily moved by very open, demonstrative moments of kindness. And President Trump certainly did that [with the late queen]."

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President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The four-day state visit is intended to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary, and the U.S.-U.K. "special relationship." (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While Charles is abroad, Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be staying in the U.K. Sean said that the Prince and Princess of Wales "have very little input into this visit," allowing the king and queen to shine.

"Unless they are asked, they would not be required in any shape or form," Sean said. "But when President Trump came over here in September, William and Catherine got on very well with him and bonded over the speed of life, I was told."

First Lady Melania Trump and Catherine Princess of Wales walking outdoors at Frogmore Cottage Windsor England

First Lady Melania Trump and Catherine, Princess of Wales, toured the grounds of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, on Sept. 18, 2025. (Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sources told Sean the state visit is poised to be a success, with the president repeatedly praising the king as a "friend." Sean learned that it’s likely Prince Harry, the king’s younger son, won’t be brought up.

Prince Harry looking somber in a black suit walking behind his father, King Charles III, in uniform during a funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II in London.

From left: Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and King Charles III walk behind the coffin during the procession for the lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022, in London. The Duke of Sussex and the monarch last reunited in September 2025. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed to Fox News Digital that father and son will not be meeting, noting that the monarch will be in the U.S. on a working state visit, "not a holiday."

A source previously told People magazine that the trip is tightly choreographed and that there is an understanding on both sides.

Prince Harry delivering a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, delivers a speech during the Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 23, 2026. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine)

"When you’re talking about a state visit, every minute is accounted for — especially when it’s the king traveling as the invited guest of a head of state," said the source.

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A close-up of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appearing happy while inside a children's hospital in Australia.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visit the Royal Children’s Hospital on April 14, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia. (Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

"Harry knows how things are and wouldn’t ask for that either under these circumstances."

While Charles and Harry will not be seeing each other, the visit will bring the monarch to the country that his younger son has called home for six years.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attending a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles in France on Sept. 20, 2023, during their first state visit to France. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace. The couple resides in Southern California with their son, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending Commonwealth Day Service in London

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Commonwealth Day Service in London on March 9, 2020. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The king needs few distractions.

"Apparently, the king is most excited about addressing Congress," said Sean. "Remember, he will be the second monarch to do so. So, we’re all very excited over here to see what he has to say."

King Charles III reacting while receiving a Green Blue Peter badge at Dumfries House in Scotland

King Charles III reacts before being presented with a special Green Blue Peter badge to mark Earth Day and recognize his environmental work during a visit to Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotland, on April 22, 2026. (Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sources told Sean it’s likely the king will give "a gentle warm nod" to the late queen. During her reign, she embarked on four state visits to the U.S.: in 1957, 1976, 1991 and 2007. Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022. She was 96.

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U.S. President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II making a toast at Buckingham Palace

President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II make a toast during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on June 3, 2019. (Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"[During the state dinner] look out for gifts and jewelry that Queen Camilla will be wearing," said Sean. "Particularly gifts from previous presidents. The late queen really loved President Reagan for the simple fact that she liked his movies."

Trump and the first lady visited the U.K. in September for an unprecedented second state visit. Starmer hand-delivered the invitation from the king in the Oval Office five weeks after Trump returned to office.

U.S. President Donald Trump meeting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump Turnberry golf club in Scotland

President Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump Turnberry golf club in Scotland on July 28, 2025, during a visit that included rounds of golf and trade talks. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"President Trump has always had great respect for King Charles, and their relationship was further strengthened by the president’s historic visit to the United Kingdom last year," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told The Associated Press. "The president looks forward to a special visit by Their Majesties, which will include a beautiful state dinner and multiple events throughout the week."

President Donald Trump and Prince Charles standing and toasting at a dinner event in London

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a dinner at Winfield House for the former Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their state visit to London on June 4, 2019. (Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sean does not doubt that the king will help repair the trans-Atlantic relationship, cementing his legacy, all while commemorating America’s big 250th.

"[It’s] very much history in the making," Sean added.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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