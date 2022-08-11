Expand / Collapse search
Steve Martin is retiring: 'This is, weirdly, it'

After 60 years in the industry, Martin will say goodbye when his show with Martin Short and Selena Gomez ends.

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Hollywood legend Steve Martin is ready to embark on a new journey: retirement.

From "Saturday Night Live" to "Father of the Bride" to his current hit show "Only Murders in the Building," Martin has done it all. He is an Emmy and Grammy Award winner for his extensive work, which includes writing, acting, music, comedy and producing.

Steve Martin and long-time collaborator Martin Short film a scene in New York for "Only Murders in the Building."

Steve Martin and long-time collaborator Martin Short film a scene in New York for "Only Murders in the Building." (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

In his late 60’s, two things happened for Martin: he became a father and he saw a resurgence in his career.

Speaking to "The Hollywood Reporter," Martin says "There’s a time in your career when people are dying to see you…Now is the time in my career when I’m the one who’s got to show up."

Steve Martin, pictured here in one of his most recognizable roles as 'George Banks' in "Father of the Bride."

Steve Martin, pictured here in one of his most recognizable roles as 'George Banks' in "Father of the Bride." (Touchstone)

'FATHER OF THE BRIDE' CAST TO REUNITE NEARLY 30 YEARS AFTER MOVIE'S PREMIERE

However, he will not be showing up for much longer, as he says he will retire when "Only Murders in the Building" ends on Hulu.  The show, which stars his good friend and frequent collaborator Martin Short as well as Selena Gomez, was recently renewed for a third season.

Martin says, "When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

Steve Martin pictured in blue, on an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 1980.

Steve Martin pictured in blue, on an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 1980. (Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

Martin has made several cameos on "Saturday Night Live," the show that made him a star. He has been a special guest on 19 occasions and hosted 15 times.

While he may not be working for much longer, Martin is clearly at the top of his game. He is currently nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series at the Emmys for his role as Charles Haden-Savage on his Hulu hit.

