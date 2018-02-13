Steve Bannon thinks Dwayne Johnson 'ruined' his career by supporting Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes speech, book says

Steve Bannon believes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson “ruined” his own career after seemingly endorsing Oprah Winfrey’s speech during the Golden Globes, where the #MeToo movement continued to spawn the end of "patriarchy."

Bloomberg journalist Josh Green captured Bannon's comments while the two were watching last month’s Golden Globe Awards.

Green chronicled the former White House chief strategist's comments for his upcoming book “Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and the Nationalist Uprising," Vanity Fair reported.

Bannon pointed out Johnson’s “rapt attention” on Winfrey during her fiery speech at the ceremony and determined it would ruin his career.

“He’s (Johnson) ruined his career,” Bannon said. “If you rolled out a guillotine, they’d chop off every set of balls in the room.”

Speculation surrounded a possible 2020 presidential run for Winfrey following her speech. The former talk show host has denied the rumors and said she does not plan to run.

Green alleged Bannon told him the end of the patriarchy was near as more women were forcing themselves to “take charge of society” and go against President Trump.

“You watch,” Bannon said. "The time has come. Women are gonna take charge of society. And they couldn’t juxtapose a better villain than Trump. He is the patriarch. This is a definitional moment in the culture. It’ll never be the same going forward . . . The anti-patriarchy movement is going to undo 10,000 years of recorded history.”

While watching the red carpet, Bannon called it a “Cromwell moment” in reference to Oliver Cromwell, a controversial British military and political leader. Bannon said the female leading ladies choice to wear black as part of the “Time’s Up” movement was a message to men everywhere.

“It’s a Cromwell moment! It’s even more powerful than populism. It’s deeper. It’s primal. It’s elemental. The long black dresses and all that—this is the Puritans! It’s anti-patriarchy,” Bannon said according to Green.