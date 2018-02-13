Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model is Danielle Herrington

Danielle Herrington is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model for 2018.

The magazine revealed its swimsuit edition cover Tuesday. Herrington is the third black woman to appear on the cover of the annual issue that launched in 1964.

Beyonce appeared on the cover in 2007. Tyra Banks was the cover model in 1996 and 1997.

Herrington first appeared in the magazine's swimsuit issue last year.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day says that even though the issue was conceived and shot before the #MeToo movement heated up last fall, it's about more than just women in swimsuits. Day says the magazine is "creating and giving platforms to these women" and presenting them as multidimensional people.

Fox News spoke to Herrington in May and she said she knew she wanted to become a model after seeing Tyra Banks on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

"I just remember Tyra Banks being on the cover and that’s where it all started for me. That’s what really made me pursue modeling. SI was a goal from that point, from seeing Tyra on the cover. It was love at first sight… everything happened naturally," she told us.

The Compton, Calif., native also told us about being excited over Sports Illustrated's initiate to celebrate body diversity.

"This is a part of something bigger. I feel like the industry is getting more diverse with the body types. I’m really curvy. I’m not plus size, but it can be difficult because sometimes I’m just too curvy for certain things or not curvy enough," she said at the time. "But SI has every single body type around."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.