Stephanie Seymour shares heartbreaking tribute to son Harry Brant one year after his death at age 24

Stephanie Seymour is honoring her late son Harry Brant a year after he passed away suddenly at age 24.

The supermodel took to Instagram and reflected on her child’s brief life by posting a series of family photos. The slideshow was accompanied by a poem on bereavement from author Donna Ashworth.

"I missed you today but that’s nothing new, I missed you a million times yesterday too," the caption began. "I picked up my phone to tell you the news, then realised, again, I can’t text it to you. I saw your bright smile, at least twenty times, and then I remember, it’s all in my mind. I drive without presence, the world feels surreal, And on comes your song and this doesn’t seem real."

"I missed you today but I miss you a lot, It’s helpful to miss you, it’s all that I’ve got," the poem continued. "I wish I could pull you down here for a while. I’m frightened to lose the shape of your smile. I miss you today and I’ll miss you tomorrow, There seems to be no coming end to this sorrow. I try to go on as I know that you care, I know that you’re willing me on from up there."

HARRY BRANT, FASHION ICON AND SON OF STEPHANIE SEYMOUR AND PETER BRANT, DEAD AT 24

"I miss you today but I’m trying to find, A way to move on but not leave you behind," the poem concluded. "A way to forge on with the love that we had, A way to recall you and simply feel…glad."

Brant, a rising model and son of Seymour, 53, and publisher Peter M. Brant, died of an accidental overdose.

"His life was cut short by this devastating disease," his family said in a statement at the time. "He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

Brant had appeared in Italian Vogue and campaigns for the fashion house Balmain. He had previously released a unisex makeup line with his brother — Peter Brant, Jr. — for MAC cosmetics.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think people can definitely express themselves in a great way through makeup because it is all about fantasy and turning yourself into someone you might not necessarily be on an everyday basis, so you kind of get to escape for a night with this new personal," Brant told W magazine in 2016. "That’s what I always did."

His parents told the New York Times that he had been planning to enter rehab and hoped to play a role in the creative side of Interview magazine, which his father publishes.

He reportedly struggled with addiction for years.

In his lifetime, Brant was considered a trailblazer in the fashion world. In addition to his brother, Harry is survived by a younger sister, an older half-brother from his mother’s previous marriage and four half-siblings on his father’s side. Another half-sibling, Ryan Brant, died in 2019 at age 49.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Harry was not just our son," the family concluded in their statement. "He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.