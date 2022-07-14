Stars over 50 stunning in swimsuits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Age does not mean a thing to these Hollywood stars!

Lisa Rinna, Christie Brinkley, Bethenny Frankel and more celebrities continue to flaunt their figures and prove that confidence has no age limit.

Demi Moore, 59

Demi Moore, 59, is not shy about using her social media platforms to flaunt her figure. She recently teamed up with Andie swimwear on a new line to help women feel confident, no matter their age.

DEMI MOORE EXPLAINS INSPIRATION BEHIND FIRST-EVER SWIMWEAR COLLAB: WOMEN ‘DON’T WANT TO LOOK MATRONLY'

"It's changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older," Moore said in an interview with People magazine. "We don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy."

As Moore's 60th birthday approaches in November, she told the outlet that embracing her age has been "liberating."

"Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59, and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."

Lisa Rinna, 59

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna continues to shine in her bikinis on Instagram, despite some negative comments.

In May, Rinna, 59, defended Swedish model Paulina Porizkova, 57, on social media after an Instagram user called her "old and ugly" on her bikini post.

Rinna fired back at the negative comment, posting an image of herself in a green bikini on her Instagram story and writing, "Paulina Porizkova posted a photo of herself in a bikini and she was called old and ugly for doing so."

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR LISA RINNA GETS EMOTIONAL ABOUT MOM'S STROKE

"Well I'm 58 and here is my 'old and ugly.'"

The reality TV personality celebrated her 59th birthday July 11 with bikini shots on Instagram. "Another trip around the Sun. This is 59," she captioned the images.

Christie Brinkley, 68

Christie Brinkley, 68, is not hanging up her bikinis anytime soon.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in April, the former Sports Illustrated model spoke about why she continues to share pictures of herself in swimsuits.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY SHARES THROWBACK SI SWIMSUIT PICS, THANKS MAGAZINE FOR PROVING ‘NUMBERS DON’T DICTATE TO US'

"I post these pictures because I hear from women my age all the time that say, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about the numbers,'" she said. "Back in the day, numbers represented something. I remember people thinking that after 30, you should never wear your hair past your shoulders or your hemline needed to hover your knee caps."

Brinkley continued: "I’ve always found those rules so limiting. Everybody’s different, everybody’s unique. But it’s like telling a gymnast she can’t do flips past a certain age. It doesn’t make sense. If you’ve got great legs, show them. If there’s something about yourself that you really love, celebrate that. Don’t be controlled by those numbers."

When asked if she saw herself appearing in SI Swimsuit again, Brinkley replied, "Hmm, I doubt it."

"I feel like, been there, done that," she said. "I think when I put on my bathing suit again, I want to also have a snorkel and go diving, see the fish."

Bethenny Frankel, 51

Former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel, 51, is keen on Instagram bikini selfies.

In June, the reality TV personality shared a personal message, where she said she is happier now than she was in her 20s and 30s.

"Here’s the unfortunate truth. I rarely exercise. I hate water. I prioritize sleep but fail. I eat whatever I want but I never binge. I run around like a lunatic with endless energy… in my 20s & 30s I dieted & exercised endlessly & was much heavier & less happy overall with my physical appearance," she began.

"I have good skin but I sag in some places & am thin, but not in any notable muscular shape by anyone’s standards. I choose balance and happiness & doing the best that I can. When I’m 90 I won’t wish I exercised more, that’s for sure."

Frankel has been criticized online in the past for being "too thin." In 2016, she appeared on the "Fortune Unfiltered" podcast where she addressed the hate.

"I think being thin is a very, very polarizing thing. I think people get mad at you for it, or it makes themselves feel better if they can just say, ‘Well, she doesn’t eat and she works out every day’ — neither of which are true," she said. "So the thin thing is a whole tricky situation."

