Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

'Star Wars' actress Trisha Noble dead at 76

She was best known for playing Jobal Naberrie, the mother of Padmé Amidala played by Natalie Portman in the sci-fi films

By Nadine DeNinno | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 5Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Trisha Noble, who appeared in two "Star Wars" films, died after a battle with mesothelioma, the Daily Mail reported. She was 76.

Noble died on Jan. 23, days before her 77th birthday, according to Daily Mail, from complications from a tumor caused by inhaled asbestos fibers.

In the "Star Wars" franchise, Noble was Jobal Naberrie, the mother of Padmé Amidala played by Natalie Portman. She can be seen in 2002’s "Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones" and 2005’s "Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith." However, her scenes were reportedly cut from the final Episode II version and appear solely on DVD extras.

JIM WEATHERLY, GLADYS KNIGHT'S 'MIDNIGHT TRAIN TO GEORGIA' SONGWRITER, DEAD AT 77

Born Patricia Ann Ruth Noble, the Aussie got her start on the TV show "Bandstand" and ended up having a pop music career, performing as Patsy Ann Noble in the 1960s in the UK and US. She also starred as Sergeant Rosie Johnson on the police drama "Strike Force."

Australian singer and actress Trisha Noble died from complications from a tumor.

Australian singer and actress Trisha Noble died from complications from a tumor. (Bob Aylott/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

She later moved back to Australia and played Miss Jacobs/Mrs. Crown in the 2017 Australian production of "Ladies in Black," the Daily Mail reported.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post

On Our Radar