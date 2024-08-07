‘Star Trek’ actress Patti Yasutake dead at 70

Patti Yasutake, the actress known for her role as Nurse Alyssa Ogawa on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and subsequent "Star Trek" franchises, has died. She was 70.

On Wednesday, her manager and longtime friend, Kyle Fritz, confirmed the death to Fox News Digital.

"Patti was not only a client but a ‘chosen family member.’ She was the very first actress I ever signed, and a friendship of over 30 years ensued. It was an honor to know her, work with her and love her," Fritz shared.



"We enjoyed every day we got to work together… I will miss her spirit, talent and tenacity, but most of all, her friendship."

TOP 10 'STAR TREK' MOMENTS

Yasutake died on August 5 surrounded by her friends and family after a long battle with cancer. Fritz said she had suffered from Lymphoma and passed away at the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

The Los Angeles native was born and raised in Gardena and Inglewood. She graduated from UCLA with Honors in Theater.

Her career originated at East West Players, where she worked with the legendary Mako for six years onstage, on staff and on The Board, performing over a dozen shows. Her theater work spanned three decades and included, New Mexico Repertory Theatre, American Southwest Theatre, Los Angeles Theatre Center, San Diego Repertory Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, South Coast Repertory Theatre and The Westwood Playhouse (now The Geffen Playhouse).

Yasutake was additionally a theater director. She developed and staged world premieres at East West Players, the Richmond Shepherd Theater and Ensemble Studio Theater, along with a highly praised remount of "Tea" at the Odyssey Theater.

She rose to fame in Hollywood following her major feature debut in Ron Howard’s 1986 comedy "Gung Ho."

Her other film credits include "Drop Dead Gorgeous," "Blind Spot" and "Road to Galveston`" and working with her acting idols, Joanne Woodward and Cicely Tyson.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS



The actress’ most recent television appearance was on the hit Netflix show "Beef," where she played the role of Fumi. She starred alongside Ali Wong, Steven Yeun and more.

Yasutake was best known for her portrayal as Nurse Alyssa Ogawa in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (1987). She first appeared in the season 4 episode, "Future Imperfect" (1990) and was a recurring guest star until the end of the series, getting larger roles in the seventh season, most notably in the episode "Lower Decks" (1994), according to iMDB.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She can also be seen in the motion pictures "Star Trek: Generations" (1994) and "Star Trek: First Contact" (1996).

Yasutake‘s other television credits include "Grey’s Anatomy," "Bones," "Notorious," "Flash Forward" and "Cold Case."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is survived by siblings Linda Hayashi and Steven Yasutake, a large extended family of nephews and nieces and a family of friends and colleagues.