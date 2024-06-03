Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Star Trek' actor Zachary Quinto blasted for being rude to restaurant staff: 'Made our host cry'

A Toronto restaurant called 'Star Trek' star Zachary Quinto 'an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
"Star Trek" actor Zachary Quinto was called out for his behavior at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend.

Manita on Ossington Ave took to Instagram on Sunday to call the star an "entitled child" while eating at their establishment.

"Zachary Quinto - an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer," their statement began, referencing his role in "Star Trek."

Zachary Quinto red carpet

Zachary Quinto was slammed by a Toronto-based eatery over the weekend. (Getty Images)

"Yelled at staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for," the message continued.

"Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable," they continued. 

Manita Instagram story

A Toronto restaurant slammed "Star Trek" star Zachary Quinto for his behavior at their establishment over the weekend. (manitaossington/Instagram)

"Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita, but you are NOT one of them," the message, which was shared on the restaurant's Instagram story concluded. They also tagged Quinto's Instagram account.

The Toronto-based restaurant doubled-down on their statement and shared a second message on social media on Monday.

Zachary Quinto "Star Trek Beyond" premiere

Zachary Quinto in the role as Spok in the 2009 "Star Trek"reboot. (Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

"This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time an irate guest has taken their frustrations out on our staff," the message said. "Manita is deeply grateful for our mostly incredible, friendly, gracious guests … who may give us constructive feedback from time to time."

They continued, "To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren’t above criticism, but we are above being demeaned."

Reps for Quinto did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Quinto celebrated his 47th birthday on June 2 and documented his celebrations on his Instagram story.

Canada's Wonderland theme park

Zachary Quinto celebrated his birthday at Canada's Wonderland theme park. (Zachary Quinto/Instagram)

Zachary Quinto with a birthday cake

Zachary also shared a photo of himself with a birthday cake inside of a restaurant. (Zachary Quinto/Instagram)

Starting things off, the actor posted a photo of the entrance of Canada's Wonderland theme park. "Thank you for such an incredible birthday adventure!!!" Quinto wrote.

He also posted a photo of himself at a restaurant with a birthday cake.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

