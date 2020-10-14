'Star Trek' actor George Takei responds to feud with William Shatner: 'All that is bile'

The feud between “Star Trek” stars George Takei and William Shatner has intensified.

The two cast members on the original 1966 series and subsequent movies have traded public jabs at each other for many years in the press. The latest instance came after Takei appeared on “David Tennant Does a Podcast With…” where the Sulu actor alleged that Shatner was jealous of co-star Leonard Nimoy’s popularity, prompting the Captain Kirk actor to respond on Twitter.

“George needs a new hobby. Now he’s making things up. We never saw fan letters. That’s why there’s so many secretary signed photos,” Shatner tweeted in August. “We barely saw George. He was in once a week at most-how would he know anything? The only person with jealousy is George.”

In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Takei responded directly to the tweet saying: ”Well, you can tell by those words that he is upset, to put it mildly. All that is bile. He’s had that same kind of relationship with everybody.”

He noted that Commander Scott actor, James Doohan, before he died in 2005, used to “rail at ‘Star Trek’ conventions about Bill and the latest offense that he committed on him.”

“Every one of us had experiences,” Takei said. “In terms of Bill Shatner, I go by Ginsburg's advice. Sometimes it helps to be deaf in a marriage."

To his credit, Shatner previously admitted that he was indeed jealous of the attention Nimoy’s Spock was getting at the time the show was on.

“I remember going to the producers and wondering whether they were going to change the thrust of the show as a result of the popularity of Spock,” Shater said in a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “So my anxieties were never directed at Leonard per say, it was about ‘How was the show going to go?’"

Leonard Nimoy died in 2015.

Takei, who is incredibly outspoken against President Trump on social media, also shared his thoughts on the current political climate ahead of the 2020 election.

“This is a confluence of so many cataclysms. We have Black Lives Matter, racial injustice that we see now because of technology,” he explained. “The public has cameras with them and they record the kind of brutal outrage that is happening against people just because they’re Black. There used to be this saying, ‘Driving while Black.’ Well these people are living while Black and they’re killed for it by law enforcement officers. [It’s] outrageous.”

He also touched upon the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“And this pandemic. [It’s been] a six-, seven-month period, 200,000 people have died and it’s because of our so-called ‘mad leader’ and our Republican senators turning into zombies. They have no mind of their own,” he said. “When we had the impeachment, [it was] as if they had taken their minds out, and given it over to the mad dictator. That’s the climate we’re living in now. It’s a test of us.“